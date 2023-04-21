Read more, react less
If you’re a common-sense, conservative/Libertarian-leaning columnist, trying to pick a topic right now is like trying to figure out which freak show to focus on at an 11-ring carnival. Or, a better analogy might be that it’s like trying to fight wildfires while hurricane-force winds blow all around. Eventually, you have to stop scrambling around, just put out the flames that are closest to your loved ones’ feet and your feet and let a lot of the others burn out.
The constant chatter about all the issues that divide doers and takers in our country today provides a steady flow of wind and oxygen that feeds the fires that keep so many people ... well, fired up. Nothing good comes from it.
Watching, reading, reinforcing and regurgitating evidence that the Biden Administration is bad for the country 24/7 isn’t helpful. Anyone who isn’t on the government dole or a complete dolt sees that. There’s no need to continue making the case. The focus needs to be on the next step, which is voting him and his ilk out of office. The shrill push-pull just makes both sides dig in deeper, drowning out common sensibilities and any chance of civility.
Here’s another example closer to home. When business owners on 16th Avenue learned that MDOT was planning to build a median between the north- and south-bound lanes, they organized a meeting with local elected officials. The room was packed. All of the arguments against it were being aired when someone asked attendees if there was anyone there for the construction of the concrete divider. No one raised a hand. A poll of affected business owners that was cited showed that 100 percent were against it.
OK, so what’s the next step? Well, they spent another half-hour or so airing more complaints about the proposed construction and ways it would have a negative impact on businesses, nearby neighborhoods, emergency traffic, deliveries ... and my head was about to explode.
Why keep complaining about something that clearly everyone agrees on already? Discuss what to do about it. And if nothing can be done about it, discuss how to deal with it. But too many people just wanted to waste time and passion
The world would be so much better if we’d all follow the simple but sage guidance of The Serenity Prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
That message ain’t just for alcoholics. Opinionoholics should take note, too.
The simple advice our pediatrician gave us about dealing with our toddler applies to politics and the culture wars of today: “Choose your battles, but win the battles you choose.”
Not everything is worth going to war over. Forces are weakened when they’re fractured. The Left has done a masterful job of rallying all the fringes as a single combined force for their fantasy world in a fight against normal, productive people who live in the real world and pay the bills.
Our infighting is letting them gain ground. Fast.
We’re not going to outshout them. We’re not going to beat them inside the pop-culture strongholds. What we have to do is handle them like we would an unruly teenager or a drug addict we care about — don’t argue or try to reason, just cut them off financially, take away any creature comforts, be firm and consistent, then pray and trust God.
We have the purchasing power and the power that comes with producing the goods and services that keep this country functioning. They just produce noise. So, ultimately, we have the power — if we have the will and resolve to use it and ignore their rants and manipulations. They will see the light or they will self-destruct. It’s their choice. Cold? Perhaps. But that approach is necessary for the future of our country.
We know that we need to change course. We know that the first step toward doing that is to change leadership. Stop staying glued to screens 24/7 that continue to tell us what we already know. We need to be planning what to do next so we don’t wind up looking as clueless as the cur that catches the car.
Let’s pick up on the wildfire illustration for an analogy that the cult of the environmentally-conscious can comprehend. Big, healthy trees are essential for creating a big, beautiful forest in which all sorts of life can flourish. Without them, it isn’t a forest. When the undergrowth — the invasive, ugly, useless, prickly vegetation — starts to drain the nutrients from the soil that sustain the majestic pillars that the forest is built around, it has to be dealt with. As any forester or tree farmer can tell you, when that stuff starts snuffing out the product that provides life for the entire ecosystem, it’s time for a controlled burn.
That’s where we are now. Sure, there’s room and even use for vegetation on the fringes, but it can’t be allowed to overtake the trees. Those are the essential products, and without them, it would be taking away life from just about everything except the ugly, unproductive growth. Then what?
We need to be thinking about that next step. We need another generation of leaders as courageous and forward-thinking as our Founders to take the next step and do a controlled burn of our government, for the sake of future generations.
We the People need people with a mindset to sacrifice their own power for the greater good. Don’t elect people who appeal to your emotions by promising to go fight the fringe element du jour, as that will empower them with tools that may one day be used against us. Beware of those who jump in front of an angry mob and say, “Hey, follow me!” That sets the stage for opportunists who talk a good game but can’t deliver. Don’t elect people who promise to “bring home the bacon” or fight to get “our fair share” from the federal trough. Look for candidates who promise to help clear a path for productive people, then get the hell out of our way.
The number of lawmakers and their budgets should be cut in half (for starters), their government retirement plan should be standard Social Security benefits and they should be term-limited — for the exact same reasons that seem so evident to them when it comes to the executive branch.
Make every federal agency justify its existence, not with fairytales and doomsday scenarios, but with real substantive data. Cut as necessary.
Make the tax code a single sentence — every person, small business, corporation and agency pays the same flat tax. How about 15 percent? Or 20 percent? Hell, I’ll compromise and round up to 18 percent. Choose either and the country would take in a record amount of revenue, despite the howling protests from the fringes.
In short, we need government by grownups, for grownups. Stay steadfast, and we will win.
If we don’t, there’s Plan B — a peaceful revolution. Red states with bold leaders, businesses and residents will give a collective middle finger to the federal government. If they don’t take the funds, they can’t be controlled. If that happens, see where the productive people go. And watch what happens to the fantasy world.
