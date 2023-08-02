Next week, the primary election will tell the tale. For the candidates standing unopposed, we’ll get what we’ve been getting since the last election. Those trying to unseat incumbents, we’ll find out if they’ve cut the mustard and run in the general election November. So, it’s fish or cut bait for us voters and up to us. Or at least those of us who’ll actually care enough to go to the poll and vote. We don’t have a good track record for turnout, but we’ll see come next Tuesday.
That said, I’m making one last push to hammer home my hope your vote goes to two great candidates, Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor and Don Hartness for Senate District 42.
I can’t help thinking about how, for us deciding to cast our lot with a candidate, how much of an investment it really is, how important we are. Not only to the people trying to get our vote, but to ourselves, our families, people we know and those we don’t. Because as we’ve heard, “Elections have consequences.” I think that’s made itself painfully evident, now more than ever in my lifetime, with what we’re watching unfold across our country. I think we’ve become so conditioned to accept the national elections for U.S. House and Senate and the presidency as being the ones that matter, we’ve forgotten what we get “up there” in Washington starts right here at home.
Like I’ve written over and over, this nation isn’t designed “top down” but “bottom up.” In our Deep South, folks talk about the War Between The States as a “states’ rights” issue. Well, I buy that (regardless of the underlying economic, social and moral questions). Many still debate the causes of that war, but Pulitzer Prize-winning author James McPherson writes, “The Civil War started because of uncompromising differences between the free and slave states over the power of the national government to prohibit slavery in the territories that had not yet become states.”
Lincoln won election as the first Republican president. His platform pledged to keep slavery out of the territories, so seven slave states seceded and formed the Confederacy. Lincoln’s administration, and most Northerners, refused to recognize the legitimacy of secession and feared it discredited our founding principles and created a fatal precedent, fragmenting the no-longer United States into two squabbling countries. Secession itself wasn’t deemed an illegal act until three years after the war. So today, with the last combat of that war fought at Palmito Ranch, Texas, on May 13, 1865, the power of the federal government over the states is still an issue. Because with the ending of hostilities, the federal – central – government wrested control more and more, piece by piece from the states, starting with reconstruction. However it’s happened, the states have ceded away so much of state sovereignty – we’re dependent vassals to D.C. — I don’t think saving the union should’ve meant the end of everything fundamental to this republic up to that point.
The question that caused that horrific war – the awful institution of slavery — was decided (at least here in the U.S.). Today, even uttering secession under your breath causes apoplectic seizures by the powers that be. No matter how warranted broaching that may be, given the abuses by the now bloated government and supporting bureaucracy. So, fighting – peacefully and constitutionally — for self-determination is necessary to remain a republican form of government.
My opinion is government — even this one, a representative republic (which, by the way, I believe is the finest example of the best governance can be) — is only as good as the people we choose to represent us. But people, as you know, are rife with failings and personal motives. Greed and desire for power are just two. Today, we’re a long ways from where we were prior to the Civil War as a people. Big government holds sway over virtually every aspect of our lives, cradle to grave. It’s got to stop.
This onslaught is why Chris McDaniel and other conservatives are so vital to our future. Chris knows and understands the Constitution, and I’ve heard him extol the sound reasoning why the Founders wrote the 10th Amendment. He embraces its principles, and Mississippi must exert every effort to minimize federal dependency or risk losing our freedoms.
If you’ve looked at his record, you know his opponent Delbert Hosemann has not been honest about McDaniel’s work in the Senate. He disparages Chris for accomplishing little. In fact, McDaniel’s efforts have been herculean, but Hosemann has used his office and position overseeing the selection of committee chairmanships to ensure quality legislation from McDaniel went on the shelf.
I personally know Sen. McDaniel wrote at least 22 bills in the 2021 session alone, each worthy of being enacted. Hosemann made sure he could target him if he faced him in a race. And the other day, I watched the video of the two speaking at the Neshoba County Fair. The contrast couldn’t have been starker. Chris was fair, measured and respectful when speaking of his opponent. Hosemann called McDaniel “pathological.” McDaniel outlined his commitment to our republican form of government and his vision for Mississippi’s future. Hosemann gave a list of what he’d done – or claims credit for having done — and did it in a formulaic and self-aggrandizing way I found hollow. I thought he spoke like a panderer. McDaniel was clear in his commitment to us. Hosemann made clear his commitment to get himself reelected. Don’t do it, folks.
Don Hartness is my choice because if he works a quarter as hard in office as he does for his employer, our veterans and campaigning among us and puts just half the heart he shows in all that into being a senator, we’ll be the real winners when we elect him. Aren’t you tired of people running a line and not meaning a word of it? I sure am. Don is as real as it gets.
Get out and vote, friends!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.