Next week, the primary election will tell the tale. For the candidates standing unopposed, we’ll get what we’ve been getting since the last election. Those trying to unseat incumbents, we’ll find out if they’ve cut the mustard and run in the general election November. So, it’s fish or cut bait for us voters and up to us. Or at least those of us who’ll actually care enough to go to the poll and vote. We don’t have a good track record for turnout, but we’ll see come next Tuesday.

That said, I’m making one last push to hammer home my hope your vote goes to two great candidates, Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor and Don Hartness for Senate District 42.

Buck Torske

