“I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the LORD!’” Those wonderful words were written by the sweet Psalmist of Israel, King David, almost 3,000 years ago (Psalm 122:1). He was a man who knew and loved God (2 Samuel 6:12-23), yethe was a great sinner — who was at the same time a man of great repentance (Psalm 32:5; 51:4; Acts 13:22). Those spiritual characteristics still describe the heart of the true child of God, a heart that above all else, loves the worship of the Living God.
Just listen to the words of our Lord Jesus when He spoke with the woman at the well: “… Our fathers worshiped on this mountain, but you say that in Jerusalem is the place where people ought to worship.” Jesus said to her, “Woman, believe me, the hour is coming when neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem will you worship the Father. You worship what you do not know; we worship what we know, for salvation is from the Jews. But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship Him. God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:19-24).
Oh yes, each week, I look forward to Sunday, the Lord’s Day (Revelation 1:10). And when this blessed day arrives I joyfully anticipate seeing the sweet faces of God’s people, and seeking the face of God together through praise, prayer, service, giving and the reception of the Word of God preached. Beloved, this is the normal and only response of the heart that has been profoundly changed by God (2 Corinthians 5:17)! However, let us remember, in precept, that those opening words of David above (from Psalm 122:1) were spoken by a reigning monarch who ruled over a covenanted nation with a Theocratic Temple where Israel was to offer true and acceptable sacrifices of worship to the Living God.
In principle, this picture also applies to us. We have come to Jerusalem, “But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the Living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to innumerable angels in festal gathering, and to the assembly of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven, and to God, the Judge of all, and to the spirits of the righteous made perfect, and to Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkled blood that speaks a better word than the blood of Abel” (Hebrews 12:22-24; see also Psalm 122:2- 4 — “Our feet have been standing within your gates, O Jerusalem! Jerusalem — built as a city that is bound firmly together, to which the tribes go up, the tribes of the LORD, as was decreed for Israel, to give thanks to the name of the LORD”).
Further, as David loved his nation, even though a citizen of heaven,so we are to love our earthly nation, though citizens of heaven.
Now, here’s the all-important question for us: Do you love America? I hope so. Has not Divine providence smiled upon us by placing us in this great land of plenty and liberty (Acts 17:26 — “And He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place”)? Beloved, God has placed us here! A nation presently in a moral and spiritual crisis! But please take note: America is the only nation in the world that was ever founded upon a creed (The Declaration of Independence), while all other nations found their identity from their ethnicity, geography or cultural traditions. But America has been a land where religious liberty and righteous citizenry have historically walked side-by-side.
O, just hear the great patriot Daniel Webster’s following words: “Whatever makes a man a good Christian, also makes him a good citizen.” So then, beloved, if we love our earthly nation, then, as citizens of heaven (Philippians 3:20 — “But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ”), we will love America by: … living holy lives, set apart for the Lord (1 Peter 1:14-16); … living salty and bright lives which will act as a preserving agent exposing our culture’s moral decay and spiritual darkness (Matthew 5:13-16); … voting for morally upright leaders and then faithfully praying for them (Deuteronomy 16:18-20; 1 Timothy 2:1-8; and Psalm 122:5-8 — “There thrones for judgment were set, the thrones of the house of David. Pray for the peace of Jerusalem! May they be secure who love you! Peace be within your walls and security within your towers!” For my brothers and companions’ sake I will say, “Peace be within you!]); …having purposeful, truly Christian homes (Joshua 24:14-15; Ephesians 5:22-6:4); and … having churches that are truly alive as wisdom-centers in this foolish age (Ephesians 3:10, 21), who preach faithfully the gospel of free-grace (Acts 20:24). Lastly, may this love for our nation always be motivated by the following words from God through David — “For the sake of the house of the LORD our God, I will seek your good”(Psalm 122:9).
In conclusion, let us draw near to God today: first, by paying attention to our heart preparation for encountering the Living God this coming Lord's Day, through our praises and prayers with His people, and secondly, through our attending to the public reading and preaching of His Holy Word. Soli Deo Gloria!
