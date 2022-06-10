The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 that took the lives of 19 kids and two teachers is as horrific of a scenario as you can get. That shooting along with one that took place in Buffalo the week before that took 10 more innocent lives always brings out the calls from the left to start banning guns, but this time, it also brought out the Godless lunatic communist fringe who attacked anyone who said they would pray for the victims and their families.
I’ve purposely waited a couple of weeks to write this column because right after an unimaginable tragedy, especially one involving young children, it is difficult for people to put their emotions aside and think logically about what actually should and could be done to stop future shootings.
Banning guns is not the answer. Infringing on any law-abiding citizen’s Second Amendment rights is nothing more than an attempt by a left-wing government to unarm its citizens and subject them to a ruling class that is already becoming more and more tyrannical. But it’s not only that. Banning guns will not stop lunatics from committing mass killings, if that is what they have their depraved heart set on doing.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that banning guns will only stop law-abiding citizens from obtaining those weapons, not those set on committing crimes. Drugs are already banned. Has it stopped people from doing drugs? Murder is banned. Have murders stopped? When are people going to realize that laws are only going to be obeyed by people who are already law-abiding citizens.
And then there is the flip-side argument. Mass murder has been committed by people using trucks, cars, planes, knives, fertilizer, rope, gas, hammers, water and just about anything else that you can think of. The 18-year-old nut job who killed the children in Uvalde could have accomplished the same type of massacre with a machete or a Ford F-150, but most likely, if the “assault rifle” that he used wasn’t available legally, he would have simply purchased one illegally.
Can we all at least agree that people who have their heart set on committing an atrocity probably aren’t going to care what the law says?
And don’t get me started on all of the suburban housewife memes that are making the rounds. Most are just plain stupid. Here’s one that I found particularly stupid: “If a child is hitting people with a stick I would blame the child and not the stick but I would still take the stick away.” This was shared on Facebook by someone I know to be reasonably intelligent ... however, not in this case. If you finish the analogy that she was using to justify banning guns, it means she wouldn’t just be taking the stick away from the child who is hitting people with the stick, but she would be taking the stick away from children who are playing stickball or have a fishing line tied to the end of the stick or are simply playing fetch with their dogs. And, guess what, after taking away all the sticks from the good kids, that little SOB who created the problem in the first place simply picked up some rocks and started throwing them at people.
As you can see, the stick wasn’t the issue at all. It was the bad kid. It’s the same with guns. They aren’t the issue, no matter what the left-wing media and suburban moms want you to believe. I grew up in the 1970s. Toy guns were a staple in most every household. My brothers and I would play a game that we simply called “guns.”
I’d ask my brothers, “Do you want to play guns?” and then we would grab three toy pistols and hide and pretend to shoot each other. And guess what? No one was going into schools and killing their classmates. Mass shootings were unheard of. Guns weren’t evil. And they still aren’t. So, what has changed?
Well, the entire culture has changed for the worse. We used to play cowboys and Indians, hide-and-seek, baseball, fish and ride our bikes when we weren’t doing our chores, which quite frankly took up most of our free time. Nowadays, I don’t know if any kid even knows what a “chore” is. I rarely see any kids outdoors playing. Instead, from a very young age, kids sit on their couches and play video games ... violent, insanely graphic, horrifically gruesome video games such as Mortal Combat, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, God of War, Hit Man, etc. etc. etc. Heck, a 1997 game called “Postal” actively put the player in the role of a mass-murdering, active shooter with the goal of causing as much mayhem, murder and destruction as possible.
I don’t think it is a coincidence that the rise in mass shootings has run parallel with the rise in the popularity of graphically violent video games. Now, I’m not saying that most kids who play these games are going to go out and shoot up a school or grocery store. However, I think it is likely that these games do contribute to the desensitization of violence in general and encourage the mentally unstable among us to commit horrific mass murder.
Which leads me into another big cultural change that has taken place since the 1970s, which is the de-institutionalization of the mentally ill. If there is one thing Ronald Reagan can be criticized for, it is the closing of psychiatric hospitals. We used to put our crazy people in insane asylums so that they couldn’t harm themselves or others. But insane asylums were deemed cruel, and many of them were, but instead of finding a better alternative, we simply decided to let crazy people loose upon society. Every mass shooter is insane. Most of them post their crazy thoughts online before they actually commit a crime, yet there aren’t any resources available to do anything about them. We need to bring back insane asylums or at least some sort of modern-day alternative, and we need to get the criminally insane out of society.
There is another left-wing social media post circulating out there with a poem that is titled “America is a gun.” It goes something like: “England is a cup of tea. France, a wheel of ripened brie. Greece, a short squat olive tree. America is a gun” ... and so on and so with each verse ending with “America is a gun.” I know that this is supposed to be a putdown, but it’s really not. Guns have been part of the fabric of America since the country was founded. Heck, the founders were so pro-gun, they made it the second-most important freedom right after free speech, which the Demo-commies also want to take away.
America’s love of guns and gun ownership isn’t new and it isn’t bad. If it wasn’t for guns, we would have never gained our independence. We’d still be a “cup of tea.” If it wasn’t for guns, we wouldn’t have been able to end slavery in the 1860s. If it wasn’t for guns, we never would have tamed the West. If it wasn’t for guns, we never would have defeated Hitler and liberated the “wheel of ripened brie.”
Left-wing communists want you to believe that guns are evil. They aren’t. They are an inanimate object. A tool. A means of protection for millions and a way of life for outdoorsmen.
Now human beings ... that is a different story. People can be evil, sadistic, insane. Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens will only leave us unprotected from the evil, sadistic and insane people ... and that includes those in our own government.
Yes, America is a gun. And if the Biden Administration attempts to usurp the freedoms and rights granted to the American people in the Constitution, it will be time to prove it once again.
