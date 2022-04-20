This is a true story involving an actual person whose name is immaterial to this editorial. He lived in an assisted living facility, venturing downstairs to lunch daily. A storyteller, he could spin a great yarn.
But as each day passed, he started to slip more and more. One morning before the sun came up, he got dressed, walked into the hallway and sat down. When the nurse on duty asked what he was doing, he said, “I’m playing golf today.” He had never played golf in his life, never even picked up a golf club. The mind is maddening at times. When it begins to go — which happens to millions of older Americans — it never lets up.
The above statement could plausibly be referring to the president of the United States at this moment in history. Joe Biden is gone. The difference between the man at the beginning of this and the man “running” the country nowi s that the first man was in an assisted-living facility, while the second could launch a nuclear war.
This is no longer an issue of Republican or Democrat. This is about the leader of this country, a man who could not effectively operate a lemonade stand.
On Monday during the annual Easter egg roll at the White House, an onlooker asked a question. Biden started stammering through an answer about Pakistan or some other gibberish when, magically, the Easter bunny appeared and whisked away the president. As of this writing, the occupant of the suit is unknown, but we would be willing to bet a dollar to a dozen Garcia donuts it was a member of the Biden communications team.
Also on Monday, he and his wife Jill Biden read a children’s story. The president of the United States was permitted to read one page, even lamenting that “they” would not let him read at all. At one point, she had to tell the president it was time to wave.
The previous week, Biden finished a speech, turned to his right, stared for a moment, then had a handshake with a ghost. He then wandered aimlessly around the stage looking for who knows what.
America has to face a grave reality — we have a president who is completely unable to run this country. There should be no shame. He is approaching 80 years old. To see his deterioration is both sad and scary.
Why every member of Congress is not in a room discussing what should done with him is a travesty. We imagine the gravity of the situation does not outweigh the advantages of having someone at the highest level of power being so easily to manipulate. It’s good for business if you are a D.C. swamp creature.
If it is possible to look at such a crucial issue through the lens of prudence and compassion, then there should be a united front. This is not something anyone should celebrate. This is not a political victory. This is a Level 5 national emergency that anyone should be able to see.
Do it for Joe Biden’s sake, because we cannot imagine he knows what is going on half the time. He is not immune to the madness of the mind. For the sake of the country — and Joe Biden — it’s time for him to drift off in retirement.
