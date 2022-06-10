Last Saturday I wrote a column where I told you who I saw looking back at me in the mirror in the morning. How I thought all of us ought to — and how I hope — see the reflection of an American.
Last Tuesday, I got out of the rack, went and brushed my choppers, looked in the mirror, and there I was again. Same guy. An American. Happens every morning. Only last Tuesday was an especially important day to be an American. It was an election day.
It was a primary to vote for the candidate we wanted to advance to the mid- term election in November to be our voice in congress and to represent us. The one we want to fix the crap ailing this country. It was a day to exercise our choice, take advantage of our right, and do our duty.
One day, one moment or two, out of the normal routine to have our say in our own and our national future. So, off I went to the poll thinking how I didn’t want to stand in line in the heat and humidity. But that wasn’t a problem. Because the parking lot was empty.
I just walked in, showed my I.D., signed my name and filled-in a single bubble, slid the ballot into the tabulator and done, all the while listening to crick- ets. But I left with my “I Voted” sticker on my shirt pocket.
Did you?
I’ve got about an 85 percent chance of being right, if I ‘m guessing the answer is no. Because this primary election’s voter turnout was only about 15 percent.
I hope you like my judgment at the ballot because you’re going to live with whoever I picked.
So, this morning, when I got up and did my usual and stood looking at my mug in the glass, I found myself hanging my head in shame. I’m not ashamed of me, I did my duty. I took the time it to be a part of being an American. But I’m ashamed of you. You can bet the farm on it. You ought to be ashamed of you too, but you probably aren’t. You’re too stupid.
Everywhere I go, all I hear are people griping about this or that. Gas prices through the roof, food costs too much, not enough of whatever. Taxes. The endless boasts about, “Nobody’s gonna take my guns!” health care and Social Security, and on and on — and on. Everybody’s got an opinion on what a bunch of crooks and idiots are in Washington, or Jackson or over at the county courthouse. There’s no end to the complaints and worries, and no end to the “This is what needs to be done ...”
Then there’s schools and woke baloney and how bad things are and name an issue. And always, it’s the refrain, “Somebody’s got to do something!”
But now it’s clear as crystal. You aren’t counting on you to do anything. Not even casting a vote. You really do want somebody, huh? Somebody, anybody. Just not you.
To be as gentle as I can, here’s my opinion of you: You’re a waste of air, a slacker and a no-load and you are why our country’s in the damned mess it’s in. You’re that person who has no problem opening your pie hole, exercising your “right” to run your mouth, but that’s the end of it. After that, it’s zip. So, it won’t surprise you to read here, the next time I hear some yahoo shooting off his yapper about the state we’re in, it’ll be all I can do to keep my response to a guffaw. I’ll laugh in your face. You may as well go bark at the moon, you loser. And that’ll be me still holding on to my belief we’re a “nation of laws,” because my gut tells me you really deserve to have your beak poked.
The only redeeming result I can expect from this idleness, this laziness, this lassitude and ignorance is maybe I’ll live long enough to see your failure to be an American finally come home to you, hard enough to wake you up. But it’ll be too late then. Too late for you, too late for people you profess to love so much. Too late for all of us, and this country you take for granted. The one you’ll miss when it’s gone.
But you did it. You let it happen. Oh yeah, I’ll be able to feel just great. You want something for nothing? Well, you’re getting it. So, go look in the mirror and give yourself a big pat on the back. You’re somebody and you did something.
