About every three or four months going on what seems like years, syndicated Mississippi columnist Sid Salter will jump on his gas-tax soapbox.
The columns are just about the same, how Mississippi’s gasoline tax is among the lowest in the country at 18.9 cents per gallon and does not increase as the price of gas increases. More fuel-efficient cars means more miles per gallon, which means fewer trips to the pump, which means fewer collections ...
It makes sense. I agree with Salter that maybe a serious look should be taken at the state gas tax to keep our highways and byways in tip-top shape.
But Salter has gotten nowhere. No matter how many times he opines on raising the gas tax, nothing has happened.
I wonder if he feels like he is banging his head against a brick wall or if he is suffering from what our current president is suffering from and has forgotten what he has written.
And then I think of my battle against the national debt, my version of Salter’s gasoline tax. Railing against the national debt has been a mainstay in my column and in Leader-Call editorials — and columns and editorials in The Vicksburg Post, for which I previously worked.
It all began many years ago when walking through New York City with my father. We were in midtown Manhattan when we came across a clicking clock that was at somewhere around $3 trillion. The closer the numbers got to what we understand — the five on the far right — they were moving so fast, you couldn’t read them.
My natural teenage curiosity asked, “Dad, if we are in that much debt as a country, how can we continue to spend and expect to flourish?”
Dad shook his head. “These bums think money grows on trees.”
I grew up in a family without much money. On occasion, the parents would think as if they were living in the Hamptons and run up the credit cards. Back in the day, when a credit card had reached its limit, the cashier literally would take out scissors and cut it up. I watched Mom fall into tears when it happened.
There is a simple rule that should be followed in all households from the federal government down to Joe Sixpack on North 1st Avenue: Live within your means. Period.
It sucks sometimes when your better-off friends go out and party, drink fancy wine and get the best seats at the ballpark. Oh, you and I could do that for a day or two — probably by running up the credit cards and the 25 percent interest.
The reason we can’t do that is because we cannot print money like the government can. As long as they have printing presses, who cares? Well, as you can see from a gallon of milk to a pound of American cheese, the dollar is getting less and less valuable.
It never stopped me from hammering away at the debt. In the 10 years from when I first saw that clock, our leaders who figured out that the surest way to re-election was to hand out the goodies, the national debt rose to about $5.6 trillion. In George W. Bush’s eight years in office, the debt doubled to $10 trillion.
Ten-trillion dollars is an incomprehensible sum. No one has the brain capacity to picture what $10 trillion would look like stacked up. The Bush years were just the start, though, as the debt under Barack Obama doubled again, from about $10 trillion to $20 trillion. TWENTY TRILLION! That is more than the entire Gross Domestic Product of the USA. That means if you took every penny from every American, we still couldn’t pay our debt.
Now, if you or I had a credit card with a $10,000 limit and we reach it, no company on Earth would say, “Here is another $10,000. But promise you won’t run it up.” Then when the debtor reaches $20,000, the company adds another 10 grand. It wouldn’t happen. Ever. It is completely irresponsible, and sooner or later, it will reach a level where paying it back is a pipe dream.
Thankfully, a responsible Republican president came into office in 2017 to, in part, help reduce the national debt. In Donald Trump’s four years, the debt increased from $20 trillion to $27 trillion. Now, there was this little thing known as COVID-19 that nearly ruined the economy for good. The answer? Federal money. More printing presses. More debt.
After President Biden’s election, when he destroyed America’s energy independence, said boys could play on girls’ sports teams and opened the southern border for anyone and everyone who wanted to come in, he signed a nearly $2 trillion spending plan, just after nearly $700 billion — a pittance in Washington — was spent to battle COVID.
And now the most irresponsible leaders to ever haunt us are about to pass more. A nearly $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” plan is about to make its way through Congress. Since Biden doesn’t really know where he is, of course he will sign it. But that won’t be enough. Lunatic socialist Democrats led by the likes of Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez will ram a $3.5 trillion spending package down America’s throat.
First, believing that the $1.2 trillion will go toward infrastructure is like believing in five-legged unicorns. President Obama passed a similar “infrastructure” deal of almost a trillion 12 years ago. With that much money being spent to fix roads and bridges, could they possibly be crumbling only a dozen years later? Oh, that’s right, Obama laughed when he said, “I guess those shovel-ready projects weren’t so shovel-ready.”
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the national debt was just shy of $29 trillion. If these bozos have their way, it will rise to about $34 trillion in a month or so. They will talk about saving America’s middle class, helping those in need and doing what is drastically needed to fix the crumbling highways. They will trumpet the bipartisan nature in which it passed … but everyone who votes for these bills should be tarred and feathered, then run out of town on a rail. They won’t be.
I keep waiting for the day the dam breaks. It has to. There is no way that we can spend so much — and owe so much — without the entire system crashing down.
For a bit of perspective, in the time it took me to construct this last sentence, the federal government went $3 million more into debt. Find any economic manual that says that is sustainable and I will find you the five-legged unicorn.
