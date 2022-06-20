I was thinking about comic books. When I was young, I read DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes. Later, even into college, I read Marvel comics. Doctor Strange was one of those comic books, although not near the top of my list of usual reads.
One of my sons and I went to see the movie “Doctor Strange & The Multiverse of Madness” in Hattiesburg recently. I had not been to a movie theatre in a while, so I thought it would be enjoyable for us. Also, I was curious to see how the big screen handled this second installment of the unusual caped superhero, referred to in the comics as the “Master of the Mystic Arts.” This would be a little diversion and outing for the two of us.
My review of the movie is a simple one (if anyone is interested). The plot was weak despite the unusual nature of the subject matter, which had a draw due to its novelty, among such action films starring superheroes.
The dominant feature of the film was the special effects, which were fantastic. (Personally, I find a well written story with character development to be superior to special effects, but I understand we now live in a visual culture at the expense of everything else.)
The occult hero in his mage’s garb and his iconic red cloak of levitation, practiced his sorcery for good, while his nemesis, the Scarlet Witch, used witchcraft for evil. The use of sorcery in the movie was acceptable, even applauded as honorable, while the use of witchcraft was rejected as wrong.
I came away from the movie with a looming question in my mind. The question in my mind was, “What is the difference between sorcery and witchcraft?” For the answer, I visited a friend (whose name I will not mention) who is an ex-practitioner of the occult and of black magic. He is knowledgeable and experienced in such things, after some 30 years of study and real involvement. Seriously!
He told me witchcraft is always evil and of necessity involves demons. In his view, sorcery can be evil or good. He said, “Sorcery is magic, either esoteric or ceremonial.”
Knowing his background as a Satanist and sorcerer of long standing, I gave him the opportunity to clarify his thinking to me. I pointedly asked if he was a sorcerer. His answer was, “I don’t know how to use sorcery for good and please God. I am not a sorcerer; I am a Christian.”
Even a fictional superhero like Doctor Strange, portrayed as honorable, should not be emulated. Practices involving sorcery or witchcraft, even in fun, are dangerous and denounced.
