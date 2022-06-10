T-shirts can say a lot about a person
I was thinking a lot about T-shirts. They are everywhere and worn by most everyone.
Years ago, when I was at Good Earth Graphics in Jackson, someone told me T-shirts were fashionable then, but they would go out of style. He was wrong. My 83-year-old mother told me her daily “uniform” was one of wearing a T-shirt and slacks.
I was invited by one of my sons-in-law to go with him to the George Thorogood concert in Biloxi a few days ago. I went for two reasons. One was out of curiosity, in order to give a nod to my history as a close follower of rock-n-roll; the other was because I wanted to spend time with my son-in-law and one of my sons who was also planning to go with us. The George Thorogood & The Destroyers concert was a fast-paced, loud hard-rock affair to rival any I’d ever seen for energy and flashing lights. The crowd in the Beau Rivage theatre was raucous with cheering, whistling, clapping, dancing in place and singing some of the familiar lyrics with the band. Alcohol was in abundance.
When we left the theatre with the throng of people streaming out, there was a man ahead of us wearing a T-shirt that caught my eye and caused me to stare at his back. We followed him through the casino, down the wide hall and through the lobby. The dark shirt pictured a muscular man with a snarling bulldog head sitting at a bar with a frothy mug in hand before him. The waitress studied him from a distance with a distressed look. The words “I DRINK ALONE” were written large above the scene. This was one of Thorogood’s signature song titles.
The next day, my wife returned from a reunion of her nursing school classmates who had graduated from the St. Dominic’s School of Nursing. They had met for time together at the beach. One of the eight ladies in the class gave everyone the gift of a personalized T-shirt. In caricature were depicted eight women from behind, standing shoulder to shoulder with one hand behind their backs.
They were dressed identically in pink tops and blue jeans with their left hands extended above their heads in a salute. The women were separately identified by a name being written below each figure. For light-hearted fun, the words “Apparently We’re Trouble When We’re Together” were displayed.
The rugged individualism of the George Thorogood shirt was in direct contrast to the sweet unity of the sister nurses.
Enjoying and nurturing a relationship with God and others is important.
