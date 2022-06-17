Read more, react less
•
If my goal was to write about my failings as a father, that wouldn’t be possible — not in the space of this column, at least. So for the purpose of Father’s Day, here’s something that would be on my highlight reel.
In what turned out to be the final year we had an intact family, it was our first night in a super-cool downtown apartment following what had been a tough time for all of us. We’d had a stillborn daughter (on a previous Father’s Day, actually) and I was recovering from a terrible motorcycle wreck that put me through several surgeries and months of rehabilitation just to begin to walk again.
Most of our stuff had been moved in, hauled up that spectacular spiral staircase that looks so awesome ... until you have to carry boxes, mattresses, furniture, etc. up it for days and nights on end, especially on one leg. But it was done. We were giddy. The apartment was almost 3,000 square feet of mostly wide-open loft space — way bigger than the little house we’d been in on North 6th Avenue.
I was feeling a manly satisfaction for having found a place that my girls loved and getting us moved in, thanks to a lot of help from a few great folks. Annelise was 7 at the time, and she was a picture of pure joy.
“This is where we live now?” she shouted with sheer delight as she began to run around the huge living area.
Seconds later, she stopped cold in her tracks, shrieking in pain and crying. Her little pitter-pattering foot had found the one casualty of the move — a broken tabletop glass from a family heirloom. I had mindlessly placed it on the bottom of a bookshelf so I could take it to a glass company and get a new one made. Now it had cut my little angel. And it was my fault.
Our happy night turned frightful. It was chaos. The kiddo who had always viewed me as a superhero was screaming, blood flowing from the top of her foot like a burst pipe. Her mother was screaming. Both of them were looking at me, the man on crutches with one functioning leg who was feeling anything but super. I wanted to scream, too.
But then something came over me that caused me to collect myself and take charge. I gave myself an internal pep talk: For five years as a teenager, I worked at a veterinary hospital that handled emergencies all of the time ... and even though those were “only” animals, the owners often seemed to
care more about them than their spouses or even their kids, so the stakes were high there. And as a reporter, I covered emergencies all of the time. This is familiar territory for me. I just had to separate the emotion, set aside the guilt and take care of business ...
I asked Julie to get a towel from the bathroom, put Annelise on my lap and told her to be still so I could take a look at her foot. She said no, but I kindly insisted, saying, “I have to, sweetie.” After blotting away the blood, I looked at the wound, then wrapped the towel around the foot and told Julie to keep pressure on it.
They were both shaking and sobbing, waiting for my assessment and guidance. It was intense, and as much as I wanted to collapse and cry, too, that sense of responsibility to take charge once again came over me.
I still remember verbatim what I said and how I said it: “You have a very bad cut. It’s deep. You’re going to need stitches and you’re going to have a scar, but you’re going to be OK. I promise. We need to go to the emergency room now.”
With the air of confidence I was displaying, they seemed to calm down a bit. I carried Annelise in one arm, had a crutch under the other and Julie kept the towel in place. When we got to the balcony, I held my baby girl tight and gripped the rail of the staircase tighter as we made that treacherous trip down to the car, then the ER. She still wanted her crippled daddy to carry her ... and I did, of course.
The night shift at South Central Regional Medical Center couldn’t have been kinder or more professional, and they all told Annelise how brave she was as they stitched her up. And they were right.
I still feel guilty about my carelessness that caused so much pain and fear for my kiddo ... and that scar remains as we approach birthday No. 18 in September. Hard to believe it’s been 11 years.
Since that night, so many things have happened that I’ve been clueless as to how to handle. Separation. Divorce. Visitation. Getting sole custody. Moving to the county to raise my girl alone. Transporting to and from school and events, all while dealing with a demanding job with deadlines and no quitting time — same as being a dad.
That’s just scratching the surface of the trauma and drama we’ve dealt with the last several years. If only everything had been as cut and dried as that sliced-open foot. All parents who know enough to know what they don’t know have similar concerns, especially those of us who are flying solo. We just hope that with all of the things we did wrong, we didn’t do any irrevocable harm.
We all need someone who’s been there and done that to tell us that things may be rough right now, but it’s going to be OK. That’s what our once- great country is missing these days. I had no intent on turning this to politics, but it’s unavoidable.
My 7-year-old could handle the truth about her injury. In fact, it calmed the chaos. And I could admit my fault in causing it. We both handled it and moved on. Now, if my 7-year-old could deal with it, shouldn’t people of voting age be able to hear the truth?
If our leaders would just level with us and deal with us as adults — tell us the truth, give us a workable plan that we can get behind — and ignore the toddlers having their tantrums. Enduring pain is easier when there’s hope you’re going to come out on the other side. Confident, competent leaders instill hope and confidence.
Maybe we’ll get another one in the White House one day. Meanwhile, you can be one in your house right now. And the latter may be more crucial to the future of our country than the former.
Happy Father’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.