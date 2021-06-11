Race card played against Black mayor
On Tuesday, Johnny Magee won his third term as mayor of the great city of Laurel and, much to most people’s surprise, it wasn’t even close. Magee ended up with 1,836 votes (51 percent) while challenger Miranda Beard finished with 1,324 (37 percent). About the only person I know of who didn’t think it was going to be a tight race was Mayor Magee himself, and he nailed it.
Even though, early on, I had written in this column that I thought the challengers in the city elections would have a hard time because the city just couldn’t be doing much better than it currently is, there still seemed to be a groundswell of support and some momentum for Beard.
That phantom momentum seemed to be coming, not from Beard’s immense name and face recognition nor her amazing speaking ability, but instead, from a three-card monte game of race card. One minute it’s there, the next it’s not.
The talk on the street knock against Magee was that he was “only concerned about the white people in downtown Laurel.” Beard’s slogan, “A Mayor for all people” clearly was a play on this claim. However, when I point blank asked her about it during an interview that took place in our office, she dodged the question, saying she wasn’t going to tear the current administration down. But then, during the mayoral candidates’ forum that I moderated on SuperTalk, she made it a point to say over and over again that she was going to be “a mayor for all people,” implying that Magee wasn’t, but providing absolutely no details as to what she was actually referring to.
I have nothing against Miranda Beard, even though she called me a liar and implied I was somehow in cahoots with Mayor Magee during the debate. I think Beard is super intelligent and highly qualified to be the mayor of Laurel. But I also think she ran at the wrong time and was not as open and honest about why she was running as she should have been.
I also think playing the race card (and it was done by all three challengers) in a contest in which every candidate was Black in a city that is predominately Black is the epitome of what is wrong in our country today. Apparently, we can’t have any elections or discussions without it being viewed through the filter of race. It’s sad and particularly wrong in this case.
Mayor Magee is a lifelong resident of Laurel, Mississippi and grew up in the poor “KC Bottom” section of town. He has been serving the people of Laurel for as long as I’ve lived here. While he was on the city council from 1997 until he became mayor, he clearly and proudly represented the interests of the people of Ward 6, a predominantly Black ward. He did such a good job, he was elected to that office four times!
In 2013, he was elected mayor of Laurel. It was just last year that he was lambasted by White groups for removing the old state flag from in front of City Hall before the flag was officially retired. Now, a year later, he is tagged with being a mayor for White people. It’s absurd and shameful.
I wasn’t always a fan of Johnny Magee. When I ran for mayor, Magee, who was already a councilman, outright refused to speak to me, and he was quite rude about it. To this day, we are undoubtedly on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to national politics … He’s an unashamed Biden supporter and I’m an equally unashamed Trump supporter. But here is why none of that matters.
Mayor Magee has done a stellar job as mayor of Laurel, both before and after “Home Town.” He’s the one who finally had the guts to tackle 50 years’ worth of infrastructure problems, and yet he gets attacked for it instead of praised. He is the one who doesn’t play the race card like so many people want him to, instead selecting department heads based on merit and not skin color, the way it’s supposed to be.
And he’s probably going to hate me for saying this, but Magee is a lot more like Donald Trump than he is Joe Biden. No, he doesn’t have a big ego like Trump and he’s not bombastic like Trump, but he is honest and tells the truth, no matter whether you like it or not, and that is the epitome of Donald Trump. Seriously, you can ask Mayor Magee anything, and he will give you an honest answer. It’s about as refreshing as it gets for a newspaper like ours that is used to getting rehearsed soundbites to important questions.
I think this election was particularly hard on Mayor Magee. Think about it. The mayor is leading a city that is breaking records when it comes to revenue and growth. Improvements being done throughout the city are in plain sight. He understands that the tax dollars that come in from the downtown area pay for improvements throughout the entire city, but instead of being heralded for it, he’s labeled a “White person’s mayor” by political opponents and small-minded citizens.
He also had to put up with completely false and half-truth hand grenades being launched at him from a former mayoral candidate with a never-explained axe to grind. No, it wasn’t true that Hillcrest Drive was only being worked on because it was election time. No, it wasn’t true that Magee dodged the SuperTalk debate. And, no, it’s not true that Magee won’t say the Pledge of Allegiance … attend any council meeting and see for yourself. I don’t have any problem with anyone supporting any candidate, but don’t throw out crap and then suddenly make it disappear off your Facebook page when your candidate doesn’t win.
Finally, the day before the election, I got a call from an old friend of mine alerting me to what seemed like a case of police brutality against a 17-year-old Black male. Photos of the teen in the hospital were being shared on Facebook, and the mob was calling for the heads of the LPD officers. Some people were obviously on the warpath for political reasons, while some were honestly concerned about what actually happened to the kid.
I told my old friend that we would get to the bottom of it and wouldn’t stop until we saw the body-cam footage of what really occurred. If police brutality was involved, you better believe we would have reported it … but it didn’t happen. We were given access to the footage, and we were allowed to post it to our web page. The teen, who tossed a gun and began to run from the police, was tased by a Black officer and then face-planted onto the concrete. Not only was he not beaten by cops, but instead, the police immediately called for emergency medical services to tend to the teen.
But as the mayor can testify after this latest election, the truth doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Facebook warriors and political opportunists simply claimed the tape was altered. Called us and the LPD liars. The hate group Black Lives Matter showed up to protest. Protest what? We don’t know.
The cops did their jobs. The mayor has been doing his job really, really well. Once again, the race card turns out to be The Joker.
