“Under no circumstance ever, ever will I own a gun,” my brother said to me in a rare — very rare — dance into the world of politics. For two family members who look alike and sound almost identical, when it comes to politics, we make oil and water look like a great combination.
We agree on nothing politically and, after our five-minute dance, we certainly do not agree on the gun-control issue, because, frankly, “under no circumstance will I ever, ever give up my guns,” was my response.
We called each other idiots, then the political conversation came to a crashing halt. We likely never will talk politics again. Our views on key issues are so disparate that all further conversations would lead to an erosion of our relationship.
He doesn’t have to understand my views, and I can think he lives in
fantasy land. We cannot legislate our way into safer gun laws. We just can’t. Evil will continue to be evil. The only people who will be hurt by more gun laws are the law-abiding citizens who own firearms to protect their families and, in my case, are scared to death of this current, bloated, power-mad federal government that’s showing no signs of ever giving up its thirst for power.
I am reminded of a 2010 vote in Mississippi, when state Sen. Chris McDaniel voted against making pseudoephedrine available only with a prescription. The legislation, we were told, would deliver a crippling blow to the illegal methamphetamine business by not allowing people to get a hold of the precursor needed to make meth.
The bill passed overwhelmingly. In his Senate campaign, his vote was used by his slimy opposition to paint him as “pro meth.” His stance had zero to do with being pro-meth, but had everything to do with it hurting the law-abiding citizens who did not make meth, but used pseudoephedrine for medical purposes.
If the law worked at all, it kept the dregs of society from blowing up themselves in trailers — a huge societal loss — but did zero to curb the meth problem. Have you looked at the For the Record lately? The sunken eyes, disappearing teeth and gaunt features are there almost every day. Meth is still a scourge on our society. All that changed was the avenue from which that meth found its way to our streets. It opened the meth trade to Mexican cartels, which are facing less and less resistance in getting their illegal products across the southern border.
So why should guns be any different? I won’t say whether my contention that I am a gun-owner in the second paragraph of this missive is accurate. I might have an arsenal, I might have my dog Walter and a baseball bat as my personal home defense. Guess what? It’s no one’s business — especially this corrupt government — what I use to protect my family.
Personal responsibility should always rule the day in a free society. When people stray from that path and do the unthinkable, like shooting up an elementary school, the natural inclination is to make people feel good that our leaders are “doing something” — like ending the meth trade. But the thugs, punks and anyone who has a desire to cause havoc will find a way. The criminal world will not stop because liberty-loving Americans are disarmed.
What can happen when a citizenry is disarmed is open the door to tyranny. And this, likely, is where the biggest disconnect between how I see the world and how Dan sees it. I have zero faith in the federal government to do anything for the better good — if it is not in their own best interests.
Frankly, this government scares the hell out of me. It can do anything it wants. The Justice Department can be weaponized against political opponents. If one does not fall in line with the narrative, the full force and weight of this monstrosity that we have allowed to be created can come for you. They can come for me.
It is that fear that spearheaded the need for a Second Amendment to the Constitution. When the day came that a foreign power — or in our case, our own government — turns its guns on the citizens, those citizens have the right to at least have a fighting chance.
There are no depths this government we have now will not sink to subjugate its citizens. The purposeful destruction of the American economy is to get more people beholden to it. The more attached to handouts from the government, the more power those who give handouts assume.
It is the people who don’t need this government, who give it the middle finger at every turn who are the biggest threat to their power. What a better way to get them to subjugate than to take away their only lines of defense.
An out-of-control partisan government, cities that are devolving into chaos and a justice system that certainly has abandoned its goal of equal justice for all have turned America into a scary, scary place.
My brother thinks guns are responsible. I think those who want to confiscate guns are the problem.
Multiply that by hundreds of millions and therein lies the reality of our utter division and dysfunction as a people. I pray my brother, who lives in one of the most dangerous cities in America — where weekend shootings are as common as the appearance of the ice cream truck in summer — never has to face evil with no defense.
Legislation will not stop anyone destined to commit an evil, heinous act.
However, a 9mm slug to the forehead will.
