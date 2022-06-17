I saw a post by our true President, Donald Trump that read, “I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter.
It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter. Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis.” This is not only a true statement, but as I pointed out in the past, unlike Joe Biden, no one ever questioned Jimmy Carter’s love for the country. Jimmy Carter was a bad president but not a bad American. Joe Biden is an enemy to this country who is actively trying to destroy it. He is our Josef Stalin.
Biden has sold out the country to the global socialists who want to make sure that Americans are no better off than Mexicans, Venezuelans, Cubans or any Third World nation. And under Biden, a Third World nation is just what we have become. Think about it. In Third World countries, they do not have free and fair elections, they don’t respect law and order, they have food shortages, ridiculous inflation, high crime and corrupt leaders. Third World countries are places where mothers have a hard time finding baby formula. Sound familiar?
My message to any of my friends and family who voted for Joe Biden is this: You were duped. It’s time to admit it. It doesn’t make you a bad person, just naive and a little bit stupid. You thought you were voting for the typical life- long Washington politician who would put the country back into a Obama-like malaise, but at least he wouldn’t be “mean” like Donald Trump. Instead, you ended up with Bernie Sanders in Joe Biden’s body. The Democrat Party pulled the old bait-and-switch on you. It’s time you pulled your heads out of your backsides and not only admit that the Democrat Party screwed you into voting for socialism and ruining the country, but that we obviously would be a million times better off with President Trump in office.
Unless you are an actual communist who believes in totalitarian rule, hates The Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and everything that America stands for, it is time for you to express your outrage at being tricked into voting for communism.
What bothers me the most about Biden voters isn’t that they made a mistake, even though this is a horribly bad one that is leading to the destruction of our once great nation. No, what really bothers me is that they refuse to say, “I made a mistake.” Even though Biden didn’t get nearly as many of votes as the media and Democrats want us to believe, he did get millions of legitimate votes. Call it the anti-Orange Man wave. Where are those millions of people now?
The ones on TV are still trying to defend a presidency that is indefensible and, of course, they look and sound like complete morons. However, the Biden supporters who live among us are silent, in hiding, nowhere to be found. When someone asks on social media,
“Where are all the Biden supporters?” you get crickets chirping.
The reason for this is, I’m sure, embarrassment, shame and guilt. Let’s face it, there is no real defense for not finishing the wall on our southern border. The materials were already paid for by American taxpayers. Not only is this administration not finishing the wall, leaving materials to rot, but they are inviting illegals in and secretly flying them to a city near you. Terrorists, drug dealers, sex traffickers, gang members all being let loose upon America. Who signed up for that and how long do you think we have before this influx unleashes the next 9/11 on American citizens?
There is no defense for making us reliant on foreign energy when the president could snap his fingers, return us to Trump-era policies, make us energy-independent again and cut gas prices in half in a matter of months. This president is ramming Bernie Sanders’ communist “New Green Deal” down the throats of Americans by force, even though the vast majority of Americans rightly detest the idea.
Even the head of the largest maker of electric vehicles says that the United States is not ready to transition away from fossil fuels yet. Somehow, that doesn’t matter to this president. He wants to make the citizens of the country he supposedly leads suffer as much as possible. He is going to force us all to drive $70,000 electric cars even though we don’t have anywhere to plug them in. Believe me, it is no coincidence that the material for the batteries of these cars is found in China while America is flush with fossil fuels that we are not allowed to drill for. Can you say “sold out?” We might as well start learning to speak Mandarin.
There is no defense to continuing threatening to bring back mask mandates and vaccine requirements. It’s nothing but a totalitarian power-grab to show the American people that they must obey the government. Masks and mask mandates were proven ineffective back in 2020, yet Biden wants them reinstitute on commercial air travel.
There is no defense to the Biden Administration canceling billions in student debt putting the burden of that debt on a taxpayer base that is already facing an insurmountable multitrillion-dollar hole that generations will not be able to climb out of. I’ve yet to hear Biden asked why a hardworking plumber, waitress, cop or carpenter should be stuck paying off the debt of privileged attorneys, doctors and scientists? And why should people who struggled their entire life to pay off their own student-loan debt now be responsible for paying off the debt of others? I could go on and on, but the bottom line is ... there is no defense to anything the Biden Administration does.
Biden voters, you know what you did to this country. You were bamboozled, conned, deceived ... but now it is time to right that wrong. Stand up. Be heard. Admit that you made a mistake. Be that one brave Biden voter who screams, “I NEVER WOULD HAVE VOTED FOR THIS MESS HAD I KNOWN. TRUMP WAS A MILLION TIMES BETTER. I’M SORRY, AMERICA.”
I don’t know about anyone else, but just that one small gesture would make it a tiny bit easier for me when I’m shelling out $90 to fill my gas tank.
