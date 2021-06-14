When you consider looking at addiction as a medical issue, the question of morality leaves the equation — of course, you would help someone dying. But why not someone dying from overdose?
Jones County Sheriff’s Department made its third Narcan save two weeks ago in just a two-month period.
Narcan is a brand of Naloxone, an opioid-antagonist that reverses the effects of overdose. A life was saved to live another day — which no one is promised. There’s only one thing in life we are promised, and cursed with — the knowledge that we will one day die. But what good can come from weighing an addict’s life as less than your own?
I’ve seen some literature and social-media posts about how there should be a limit on how many times law enforcement should intervene in overdose reversals or that emergency rooms shouldn’t revive those overdosing because they “did it to themselves.” I have only one question for those people: How many times has someone given you a second chance in life? Or a third? Or 5,000?
Consider the morality of duty. Consider what we owe to each other. The Golden Rule states to treat others as you would want to be treated. If you were sick, wouldn’t you want to receive help or treatment?
Substance use disorders are consistently rising across the U.S. although efforts to squash the disease of addiction have saved some lives — like the use of Narcan. The State of Mississippi addressed this problem aggressively in 2015, when former Gov. Phil Bryant created an opioid task force of doctors, health care providers and addiction specialists to make recommendations for laws, best practices within health care settings and the Prescription Monitoring Program run by the state to combat the rising number of overdoses. There are new laws considered each year and updated to help people struggling with substance use disorders.
The government found a new way to “fight” addiction by looking at it through a different lens. Instead of stating the problem was a moral one, it looked at the issue as a medical one. By doing this, the programs provided by the State of Mississippi have saved lives.
Narcan is now available at pharmacies with no prescription through this legislation. The Good Samaritan Law also went into effect in 2015, allowing for a friend or a person overdosing to call emergency services without the fear of legal repercussions, depending on certain parameters. This alleviates the fear of going to a hospital for treatment for patients with substance use disorders.
Now, through this legislation, Narcan is free to law enforcement agencies that choose to carry it, and they receive it through a grant through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. Law enforcement officials also receive training to administer Narcan at no cost to the department.
You’ve read our stories of those who’ve gone through the drug court program in Jones County. Many have gone on to become successful people — a nurse, a paramedic, an electrician. Taking the addiction out of the equation with help, treatment and proper resources, these individuals were able to regain meaningful lives.
In Jones County, EMS has deployed Narcan more than 57 times from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2020. Many other medical professionals and law enforcement officials have probably used more. Every day, someone’s life is saved using Narcan.
While Narcan is not a cure, it’s a way to give someone a second chance to seek help. Substance use disorders are not discriminatory. Addiction is not discriminatory. Anyone can lose his or her life or a loved one to addiction. Narcan can offer that second chance for individuals to possibly seek proper treatment to retain their lives.
Addiction is a symptom of a larger problem within an individual, but it is not a problem of moral failing. It’s frustrating as hell and makes you feel like you want to give up on those you love, but it doesn’t make those who struggle with it a bad person. No one is above redemption, and I assure you that everyone has needed some form of forgiveness.
Addiction is a complicated disease that affects not only the person with a substance use disorder, but their entire social network. It takes the love and support of a network to help break addiction. For anyone suffering with a substance use disorder, I implore you to seek help.
SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), is a confidential, free, 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.
