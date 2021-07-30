Read more, react less
If visitors from another planet were to park their spaceship anywhere in America with a wifi connection, they would quickly determine that the two most pressing problems for mere mortals this month were: 1.) The independence of Britney Spears and 2.) The withdrawal of Simone Biles.
It seems that everyone with a social-media account has an opinion about these two topics. Passionate opinions. As if they were directly affected by the ongoing sagas.
Dissertations on both have been written by professors, professional journalists, pundits, pompous posters, prom queens and poop-stirrers, all with wide-ranging grasps of the written word.
They are genuinely upset that the pop star’s dad is in control of her finances and that the gymnast pulled out of the Olympics, and they are expressing those opinions in the strongest language and emojis available to them.
Having an opinion is fine. Heck, I’ve been getting paid to have one for more than a quarter century. I’ve been doing this so long now, when looking back at old editions, I don’t always agree with me. Whatever I write in this space is what I believe at that moment based on the information available to me at that time.
I can be passionate about my subject matter if it’s something that affects me or someone I care about or if someone in my orbit is being treated unfairly. But I can’t relate to seeing so many people reaching the point of needing to be medicated over some minor slight “suffered” by some celebrity or, worse yet, a character on a TV show or in a video game.
Even as a youngster and teenager watching Phil Donahue, Oprah, Sally Jessy Raphael, Morton Downey Jr., Ricki Lake, Maury Povich, Jerry Springer and the like, I never could comprehend the genuine emotional reactions of the audience members in response to the plights of complete strangers.
I feel empathy, especially for everyday folks who are just trying to get by. But there’s a big difference in being interested and being invested.
And the people who are most prone to these unnatural and, frankly, bizarre investments deep into the day-to-day doings of the likes of the Kardashians are usually the ones whose own lives are train wrecks. If only they would take a little bit of that energy and devotion and directed it toward themselves ...
As a young adult, I was a huge fan of the TV drama “ER,” but I was baffled by the vitriol directed at one of the “doctors,” Mark Green (played by Anthony Edwards), after a series of mistakes led to the death of a mother during childbirth during the main storyline of an episode. It led to all sorts of news stories and hate mail to “Dr. Green.” Look, I was wrapped up in the show, but those fans were warped. (Side note: The young father whose wife died, Bradley Whitford, took their baby home and went on to star in one of the top TV series in history, “The West Wing,” so he came out of it OK.)
The mentality of those aforementioned semi-delusional studio audiences from trashy talk shows is now on constant display on social media. That’s where they congregate to discuss topics of substance and consequence, such as which contestants dissed each other on the latest episode of The Bachelor and how to get more racial diversity on self-tanner commercials. The majority of stories posted to online “news” sources now are based on nothing but reactionary posts by people who live in that alternate reality, thereby instilling some sort of importance to their thoughts. There’s no real news value. Only numbers and clicks.
This disorder of disproportionate interest in fictional/faraway folks — as opposed to those who actually matter and affect your life — has obviously been around for a while. But this generation has taken it to a level that’s downright depressing. Exhibit 1: Counselors were needed to help fans of the fantasy series “Game of Thrones” deal with the “withdrawal syndrome” they suffered after it ended. Yes, that was a real thing.
Another reminder that when the snowflakes take the wheel, we’re driving off a cliff.
I only react to fictional TV shows when the producers are trying to push a premise instead of simply entertaining. That happened this season on “This Is Us.” (Do I have to surrender my man card for being a fan?) It’s a great show with amazing writing, storytelling and acting. But this season, the most admirable character in the Pearson family, Randall, started becoming an angry black man.
On the show, he was a newborn who was left at a fire station by drug addict parents, then adopted and raised with a twin brother and sister by a loving family, and he became very successful. But now, he’s taking his siblings to task for not seeing the subtle signs of racism (raised eyebrows, really) that he faced in their idyllic suburbs and schools. He came to those conclusions during counseling — after he fired his first
counselor and searched for a black counselor who would understand the traumatic side-eyes he endured as a doted-on youngster.
Give me a break. We’re all victims of various isms. That’s life. Get over it.
But I didn’t march over to The Mercantile on the Fourth of July and confront Toby (Randall’s brother-in-law on the show, played by Ben Napier’s buddy Chris Sullivan) to express my disappointment. I’m not going to write to actor Sterling Brown or start a social-media movement to boycott the show. No, if the storyline continues, my viewership probably won’t. It’s that simple.
Nothing that can be controlled with a button is a problem to me.
The Simone Biles saga is notable only because it shows, once again, that the new pop culture praises the wrong things. We shouldn’t berate someone who’s struggling, but we shouldn’t celebrate them as “courageous” either. That’s what too many “influencers” do now. People suffering with psychological issues whether it’s the in-vogue anxiety or transgenderism, may need encouragement to seek help, but they shouldn’t be deemed heroes. That guarantees we’ll get more of those types of claims and continue to send us down this unfortunate road where too many people are clinging to some sort of victimhood or minority status, and those of us who go to work every day, take care of our responsibilities and try to live and let live are denounced as “privileged.”
That’s an opinion that probably shouldn’t be shared on social media, where those of the prevailing mindset would subject me to the most severe cyberpunishment possible. Different opinions should be fine, but they don’t always have to be shared.
Opinions are like the anal glands on a Labrador retriever — they all have them, but they don’t stink until they’re expressed.
