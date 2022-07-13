In the 1940s, most Americans were still getting most of their information from newspapers and radio. Baseball fans looking at box scores in the sports pages were, no doubt, impressed with the stat line of Dodgers’ newcomer “J. Robinson.”
Robinson went on to be voted the National League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and, two years later, he was league MVP after fans voted for him to be the NL’s starting second baseman in the 1949 All-Star Game.
The fact that Jackie Robinson was the first black major-leaguer, breaking the color barrier in what was then the country’s popular sport, was secondary to his prowess at second base, at the plate and on the basepaths. He was great.
And even while “systemic racism” was unfortunately still in place in America at the time, fans still voted for him over others to play on the all-star team. That often gets overlooked with all of the focus on the racial slurs and abuse that he had to endure. Obviously, that wasn’t representative of the majority of fans and players, as regrettable and reprehensible as it was. The numbers don’t lie.
Robinson made his team better and gave it the best chance to win. That’s all that mattered. All of the future players of color should be thankful that Branch Rickey signed someone with Robinson’s skills and fortitude to be the first black player in the majors. That made their career path a little easier and greener.
When someone is chosen for a position for no reason other than the fact that he or she checks a box for diversity — color, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, etc. — with no regard for ability, that can become a setback, not progress.
We so wish that President Obama had been a great, unifying leader for our country. We wish that Kamala Harris was helping make the country great again as a vice president who has the opportunity to shine under a pitiful shadow-puppet president whose cabinet is rife with people who received and remain in their positions because of what they are, not what they have accomplished.
Instead of proving skeptics wrong, they wear their diversity as a shield against the harsh judgment that would be heaped on anyone else who performed as poorly as they do. Critics are accused of being “racists!” or “homophobes!” or “transphobes!” or “misogynists!” or any other shrill label imaginable. As a result, they stay quiet. And the inept stay put.
Picking squads based on inconsequential qualities — anything other than ability — is a losing proposition. Those who worship at the altar of diversity and make that their only mission are doing a disservice for that cause.
Search for excellence first. Acceptance will follow.
