The documentary “2000 mules” tells the story of, what the filmmaker calls the gross voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election through the use of unguarded ballot drop boxes. Using cellphone technology, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza chronicles how the drop boxes were abused in a handful of key battleground states that tipped the scales for President Joe Biden receiving more votes than any other presidential candidate in history.
Believing an old, frail, mentally incapacitated candidate who hid in his basement, refused to do interviews with legitimate news sources and campaigned in mostly empty parking lots received more votes than anyone in history should have raised many an eyebrow.
But those fears were quickly dismissed as “Alex Jones conspiracy theories,” and anyone who asked questions was accused of being against the future of democracy. With the vigor the corporate-owned propaganda media dismissed all those claims, it should have raised a red flag that there is “plenty of there there.”
When “2000 Mules” came out, those same voices were even quicker to dismiss the findings in the film, again, meaning there likely is plenty of “there there.” What we want the people to do is decide for themselves, to watch the film, to ask questions and use their own brains.
And there is no time better than tonight at 5:30 at Victory Church at 130 Collins Road, when a couple of Jones County’s best fighters for freedom will be on stage together before a viewing of the film commences.
Buck Torske, a columnist for this newspaper and co-host of “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast, but a patriot and fighter for freedom long before that, and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, a champion of freedom his entire life and a man with unwavering principles, will be featured at Thursday’s meeting of the group Torske founded, The Free State Citizens Action Union. The most important words in the group’s name is “freedom.” Ours is being eroded, and they are taking action to fight for it. For without action, there will be no change.
It is easy to gripe about paying $7 for a pack of hot dogs or nearly $5 for a gallon of regular gasoline, but without action, none of that will ever change. It is easy to complain about the real threat our federal government is to the future of America, but, again, without action, those complaints ring hollow.
We implore you to get out Thursday and listen to Buck and McDaniel — one of the state’s great orators — and watch the film. Get involved. Do something other than be an armchair complainer.
