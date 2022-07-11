Almost everyone has at least heard about the importance of making a will sooner than later. It’s the responsible thing to do, and it’s a simple act of supreme selflessness than can save a lot of heartache for loved ones in the future.
Don’t assume that cooler heads will prevail, even with the most harmonious of families. They won’t. The dissent could range from passive resentment to an all-out brawl. That could possibly be avoided if you make your final wishes known, spelled out, in a legal will — either with the assistance of a lawyer or an online service.
A living will could also save your closest family members from having to make the hardest decision of their lives and possibly dealing with guilt or doubt. Make your wishes known when it comes to the level of measures you want medical professionals to make if you are in a life-and-death predicament and unable to communicate.
None of these things are new. They’re just tough to deal with, so people delay them. That’s understandable. They aren’t pleasant conversations. But having those uncomfortable talks for a few minutes, followed by action, can save months or years of unpleasantness.
For those who know all of this is true but still won’t take that step, we challenge you to do something even simpler that’s also selfless. It doesn’t require a phone call, logging on to the internet or driving to an office, so maybe — just maybe — we can convince you folks to do this.
If you live alone, put the name and contact information for your next-of-kin or closest friend and tape it to your refrigerator under the heading: “Notify In Case of Death.” That way, the coroner or emergency officials will know who to call on if you pass away.
It will only take a minute. But it could save precious hours — even days — of work for officials and heartache for family.
Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall said that he had worked a couple of recent cases in which people had died alone at home, and he had no idea who to contact. Sumrall worked as an investigator for many years, and he’s a good one ... but something so simple to fix shouldn’t become a case for him or Coroner Burl Hall or Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth to have to solve.
If you live alone, stop what you’re doing and tape a note to your fridge. You can do it during a commercial break between “Judge Judy” cases. That simple gesture could save a lot of time and trouble for public servants who already have enough difficulty to deal with even under the best of circumstances.
And while we’re making pleas on behalf of public officials, help out all of law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first-responders by making sure that your house numbers are prominently displayed on your mailbox and home. That simple gesture could benefit you — and possibly prevent the coroner from having to track down your next-of-kin in the first place.
