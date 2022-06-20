The international swimming federation announced this weekend that biological men who have changed their “gender preference” after reaching puberty will not be allowed to compete in women’s athletics. It was a refreshing dose of sanity and, we hope, will be the lynchpin that saves women’s athletics.
Thursday will make 50 years since the federal mandate Title IX took effect. It began that process to level the playing field for women’s athletics with men’s. It has done more to promote and advance women’s athletics than any other measure. It has been a blessing for women’s sports.
But that came under fire, most notably when a biological man named William Thomas “transitioned” to a female and assumed the name Lia Thomas. The college swimmer, mediocre at best against other biological men, dominated women’s swimming and won a national championship — one we believe should forever have an asterisk next to it. That is a different argument.
Biological men and women are just different. Their bodies, muscle mass and lung capacity are just different. That is nature and how the human body is constructed. The best WNBA player in the world would have no chance one-on-one against an average NBA player. Period. All that allowing biological men to compete — and dominate — women’s athletics would do is to turn back the clock on the advances women have made in athletics.
The decision to disallow biological men from competing against biological women is not only the correct decision but delivers a dose of hope that maybe there is some sanity remaining in a world that seems to be turning upside down.
We also believe that athletes such as Thomas should be able to compete with other transgender athletes. Call it an open division or trans division. We cannot discriminate against transgender athletes, but we also cannot have women’s athletics destroyed. There is a place for athletes such as Thomas who have transitioned to a female. But it is most certainly not competing against biological women.
