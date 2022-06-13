If a business or corporation is failing — or the narrative of its failure dominates perception — oftentimes it is time for a change in leadership. When that new leader comes in, those who work for that company don’t want to hear the leader blame the previous CEO, but to fix what ails the company.
We only wish President Biden would act more like a CEO than a stuffed-shirt, do-nothing politician who obviously has few answers to what ails America. Instead, it is blame — constant blame.
It’s the Russians. It’s backed-up tankers in the Pacific. It’s COVID. It’s — and this one will pick up speed as midterm elections approach — those evil Republicans in Congress keeping him from getting anything done.
If the 18-month track record of his great ideas is any indicator, we should all thank God he hasn’t been able to get anything done. And that makes his tackling of the crises facing the country so scary. Fewer and fewer people actually believe that he or anyone in the country’s “upper management” has the skills or expertise to make anything better. Polls, which we normally don’t but much stock in, show America’s faith in the Biden Administration continuing to plummet. Most don’t see him as having any answers to our impending problems except paying off his constituents’ power bills and flooding the country with illegal aliens.
Biden would rather get on bended knee to beg for oil from our adversaries than do what works — go back to the Trump-era policies on energy and watch America flourish. Inflation? With Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in charge, inflation will never get fixed. Border crisis? Go back to the Trump policies. Foreign policy? Always remember Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary in the Obama-Biden administration, when he said Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
Day by day, America continues its swift decline with a CEO whose decline is far swifter than that of the country he runs. Changing CEOs in 2020 was a disaster that’s playing out in front of our eyes with the only “solutions” being to blame others.
That is no way to run a company — or a country.
