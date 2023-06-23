Trying to capture the magic of a decade ago, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is digging deep into the playbook by trotting out the old — and terribly tired — old lady on the park bench routine. It worked back then, but now it has the stench of desperation.
Most political observers remember way back when Hosemann, then an unknown commodity, sat on the bench with the little old lady as she mispronounced his name over and over as he “aww-shucks-ed” his way through the commercial. It worked, too, as Hosemann won the 2007 election for Secretary of State and has elevated himself to lieutenant governor, having hoodwinked the population into believing he was a conservative.
But this is not then. The “aww-shucks” spiel no longer works. Hosemann is a known commodity — and a known Democrat. He caters to the opposition party even though the voters made it pretty clear they wanted conservative leaders. He has handed coveted committee assignments to the same opposition party that, if allowed to, would turn Mississippi into California. He torpedoed the elimination of the state income tax, just like a liberal would do. He has attacked true conservatives in the Mississippi Senate, even gerrymandering one of the most conservative districts in the state to get rid of a political enemy — in, technically, his own party.
This is not a nice man. He is not an “aww-shucks” guy anymore. He is a Democrat in disguise, hoping that by digging deep into the past, when voters didn’t know any better, it will lift him back to another term. Hosemann is a cut-throat politician who can woo the room with his fake folksiness.
It worked to perfection more than a decade ago, but it cannot be allowed to work again. The national Democrat Party has become an enemy of conservatism. Traditional values are under assault from all corners of the federal government. One day, the overreaching arm of tyranny will target states that don’t fall in line. We cannot imagine Hosemann holding that line, but rather waving to the feds from his park bench as he Forrest Gump’s his way through telling anyone who will listen how conservative he really is.
He is a jackass in elephant clothes trying to trick every conservative in this state. Don’t let him win.
