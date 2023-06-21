Over the course of the year, our local elected officials hear dozens of “sale pitches” from representatives of various entities and causes asking for funding. That number increases exponentially during election years — when the people on our payroll take a few crumbs from the cake we purchased and toss them their way, then have the recipients tell us how wonderful those officials are and how we should appreciate them. It’s a maddening system.

Most are just shameless beggars in business attire, and elected officials see an opportunity to use taxpayer funds to advance their campaigns and get talked up (or endorsed) by that agency, so it’s a win-win for them — and a loss for everyone who isn’t in the game.

