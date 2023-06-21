Over the course of the year, our local elected officials hear dozens of “sale pitches” from representatives of various entities and causes asking for funding. That number increases exponentially during election years — when the people on our payroll take a few crumbs from the cake we purchased and toss them their way, then have the recipients tell us how wonderful those officials are and how we should appreciate them. It’s a maddening system.
Most are just shameless beggars in business attire, and elected officials see an opportunity to use taxpayer funds to advance their campaigns and get talked up (or endorsed) by that agency, so it’s a win-win for them — and a loss for everyone who isn’t in the game.
But every once in a while, amid all of the groveling and throne-sniffing that goes on in these exchanges, a worthy, well-deserving cause comes along and makes a request for a legitimate need.
Sammie Sue Hendrix of Cherished Hearts, Inc., brought forth a request to the Jones County Board of Supervisors on Monday and the Laurel City Council on Tuesday that, without question, fits that description.
She asked each local governing body to contribute $25,000 to the cause of bringing a Children’s Advocacy Center to Jones County by mid-2024. Having the support of local government officials will help as Cherished Hearts supporters go to the business community to raise funds, Hendrix explained.
The need is undeniable. There are hundreds of child-abuse/neglect cases in Jones County every year.
“We see some of those stories in the newspaper,” she said.
Most cases don’t make news, though. And even those that do make headlines don’t display where the true need for a CAC lies. The one-time trip to Gulfport for a forensic interview with a child specialist to determine if abuse occurred is just the beginning. That 250-mile roundtrip for followup counseling, medical services, legal support and other basic needs isn’t just a hardship for many of the affected families, it’s an impossibility. Gulfport might as well be Guatemala to them.
Cherished Hearts is actively looking for a local location to lease or share, raising money to establish and equip a CAC here. It’s modest request could help with a huge need.
We encourage our governing bodies to pitch in and do their part to bring a Children’s Advocacy Center here. It’s needed.
We can’t say it any better than Hendrix did at the close of her presentations: “It shouldn’t hurt to be a child in Jones County. Help us help them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.