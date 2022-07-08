For those who seem to be obsessed with race and identity politics, this one’s for you ... even though you probably won’t like it since it doesn’t fit the script of how you think things happen here.
On Tuesday evening at the Laurel City Council meeting, it came time for council members to elect a president of the governing body, as they do at the first meeting each July. President Tony Thaxton was presiding, and he asked his colleagues for nominations. Councilwoman Grace Amos spoke up and nominated Thaxton to serve another year, and the council members voted unanimously in favor of him.
So, why is that noteworthy?
The truth is, it shouldn’t be. Thaxton has every quality that any government body at any level could hope for. He’s a gentleman, always with reasoned, knowledgeable but dispassionate discourse. He’s respectful of dissent, firm when he needs to be, but never petty or prone to political grandstanding. Those are the qualities that matter.
The least important and most incidental thing about him is that he is an older white man, not to mention Christian and heterosexual. But those are still facts. To certain lunatic fringes that have an inordinate amount of power at the top levels of “leadership” these days, those qualities would automatically cancel him. They would make assumptions about him and draw automatic conclusions without getting to know anything about him ... even though the like-minded people among them, without sensing an iota of irony, claim their mission is to battle stereotypes and putting people in boxes based on their skin color and/or sexual orientation or religious preferences.
Lucky for us, we live in Laurel, where people with that mindset have yet to take over. That was on display at that council meeting. Because of the respect that Thaxton has earned, all of his colleagues voted for him to lead them for another year.
Why is that significant when bringing up all of this about race?
Well, the only other two white members of the seven-person council — Jason Capers and Kevin Kelly — were absent. The ones who put their confidence in Thaxton were his colleagues of color — Amos, George Carmichael, Andrea Ellis and Shirley Keys-Jordan.
We feel a bit like the race-baiters for even making note of it. But it is notable ...not that the naysayers will notice. Carmichael, who was unanimously reelected vice president, said it best: “This is the most united board I’ve served on. We’re all committed to working with the administration and moving the city forward.” We hear words like that all the time. What’s too rare is that type of action to match the rhetoric. We commend you, Laurel City Council members.
“Leaders” in Jackson and Washington, D.C., are you paying attention? You could learn a lot from Laurel.
