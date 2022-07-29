Some things are so perplexing, they defy explanation. But something that’s even more difficult to explain — and infuriating — is when the people who are supposed to be “truth-seekers” either aren’t interested enough or allowed to ask questions, and the “leaders” offer either empty excuses or label non-believers as “kooky conspiracy theorists.” It’s all so Orwellian, but it’s effective, so who can blame them?

The contempt our national leaders have for hard-working American citizens is obvious. That’s why they don’t even have to come up with a good explanation or creative lies for the things that are ailing average Americans these days. One of the many examples is the lack of security at our southern border and the resulting opioid epidemic that is plaguing our country.

