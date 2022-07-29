Some things are so perplexing, they defy explanation. But something that’s even more difficult to explain — and infuriating — is when the people who are supposed to be “truth-seekers” either aren’t interested enough or allowed to ask questions, and the “leaders” offer either empty excuses or label non-believers as “kooky conspiracy theorists.” It’s all so Orwellian, but it’s effective, so who can blame them?
The contempt our national leaders have for hard-working American citizens is obvious. That’s why they don’t even have to come up with a good explanation or creative lies for the things that are ailing average Americans these days. One of the many examples is the lack of security at our southern border and the resulting opioid epidemic that is plaguing our country.
“There is no border crisis,” they say, ignoring daily video surveillance and statements from officials and ordinary people who are living the horror of it every day. This is an invasion — or should we call is an “insurrection” to get their attention? — that is affecting all of us. Meanwhile, they’re spending all of their time and resources on the “insurrection” that affected them and made them “scared” for a few minutes on Jan. 6.
Did they fear for their lives? Maybe for a minute. But long-term, they’re scared for their political careers, so they’re pulling out all possible stops to paint the other side as terrorists, because they sure cannot run on their record or accomplishments.
The border crisis isn’t a political issue. It has practical, real-world implications. On Wednesday, Judge Dal Williamson made a passionate plea and statement about the drug problem, as he’s seen it worsen from his place on the bench. (A video of Williamson’s plea is available at leader-call.com)
“Too many lives are ruined, too many families are destroyed by illicit drugs,” he said. “I hear about how much fentanyl is coming across the Southern border, and for the life of me, I can’t understand what our federal government is doing in not stopping that. There’s no telling how much comes across undetected, and I can’t imagine what is in the minds of our federal leaders in not securing that border and stopping the passage of drugs across it. It’s hard to understand.”
His words were sincere, not political. He’s at a loss, as is any reasonable person, as to why this law is being ignored by a federal government that is now flaunting it’s selective-justice system in our faces.
Williamson sees the effects of this firsthand, as do other officials in local and state justice systems. In the case he was speaking about, three people and their families had their lives changed forever amid a relationship that was rife with drugs. One was killed and two went to prison. All of them had children. And parents. And other family members who love them.
Williamson takes a personal interest in working one-on-one with participants in the Jones County Drug Court Program. He has spoken passionately — even to the point of just about breaking into tears — about addiction the power of the substances, the lives and the potential they destroy. But those who don’t see the results of their policies (or lack thereof) nor suffer the consequences — or, worse yet, don’t care — leave the rest of us in the real world wondering what dark motive they may have. Is it a crisis or is it their crusade?
We echo Williamson’s simple, fundamental question: Why?
