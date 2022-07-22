The real emergency in the United States is not climate change or global warming or whatever the moniker of the day might be. The real emergency starts with a dementia-ridden president in name only who has trouble walking up and down stairs, cannot ride a bicycle without falling over and cannot string together a coherent sentence even though it is presented in front of him on a screen the size of a jumbotron.
The grossly corrupt and mentally incapacitated Joe Biden is the emergency, not the notion that by crippling Americans in every way possible he can control the climate. The pure conceit that a lifelong politician beholden to foreign entities through gross corruption to enrich his family can sign executive actions to change the climate should be infuriating to everyone, regardless of political persuasion. To say this idiot in chief is above his paygrade is the understatement of the century.
His attack on energy, the fallacy of believing that wind and solar can conquer all of the world’s needs, makes him little more than a fossil fool. The real problems plaguing America — and being hot in July is certainly not one of those — are being ignored, we believe purposefully, to destroy this country’s middle class in an effort to get as many people dependent and beholden to the communists in the Democratic party.
Millions of illegal aliens are flooding across the Southern border as the man supposedly in charge of the border says all is fine and the border is secure. From the bubble of Washington, D.C., it is easy to claim that, but on the ground in Texas and Arizona and New Mexico, things are quite different. How many more illegal aliens can this country absorb before the system collapses?
The deadliest drug we have ever seen — fentanyl — is pouring across the border with the illegal aliens causing a health emergency, especially for our young people.
Crime is turning America’s cities into hellholes, yet the law-abiding are targeted while the scum career criminals are treated like heroes. Inflation, something the Dementia Patient in Chief and his choir said was “transitory,” is sending the American economy into a free-fall. Gas prices are taxing every American citizen, unless they are in Congress or the White House, where no one gives a damn how much gas prices are — the people are paying for it.
Nothing this sock puppet of a president has done has made life better for Americans. And now, because of radical, insane Democrats who worship at the altar of climate change, he will level more attacks on the livelihoods of Americans with absolutely zero chance of changing the climate for the better. All his spewing nonsense will accomplish is to further destroy what was once the greatest economic engine the world has ever seen.
Remember, it was President Obama’s defense secretary Robert Gates who said of Biden, “(He’s) been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” It’s much worse than that. He is wrong on every decision he has made, but instead of listening to the discontent of the people and the anger at the insane policies being pushed upon the populace, he is pushing forward harder and faster than ever.
Instead of ruining the lives of many millions of Americans, this sock puppet should be in a retirement home, drinking his meals through a straw and waxing incoherently about his days in Pennsylvania showing off his hairy legs and sniffing young girls’ hair.
