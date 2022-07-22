The real emergency in the United States is not climate change or global warming or whatever the moniker of the day might be. The real emergency starts with a dementia-ridden president in name only who has trouble walking up and down stairs, cannot ride a bicycle without falling over and cannot string together a coherent sentence even though it is presented in front of him on a screen the size of a jumbotron.

The grossly corrupt and mentally incapacitated Joe Biden is the emergency, not the notion that by crippling Americans in every way possible he can control the climate. The pure conceit that a lifelong politician beholden to foreign entities through gross corruption to enrich his family can sign executive actions to change the climate should be infuriating to everyone, regardless of political persuasion. To say this idiot in chief is above his paygrade is the understatement of the century.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.