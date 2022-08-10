Three days after an unprecedented raid against a former — and, God-willing, future — President of the United States and there are still no answers as to the why and the what? We have not seen the affidavit that was presented to a judge to allow for such a raid. We haven’t gotten any comments from the “justice” department — the oxymoron of our time — as to what led to that raid.
We have heard nothing. And maybe that is the point.
Maybe the raid was the latest salvo into attacking anyone who disagrees with the regime. Go against us and, well, if we can raid the home of a former president, we can raid the home of anyone.
The justice department has been weaponized against political adversaries. We could play the hypocrisy game all day: “Well, Hillary got rid of 30,000 emails” and “Hunter Biden is on film smoking crack and holding an illegal gun.” Yes, all are true — very true. But playing the hypocrisy game is doing nothing to even make an attempt to fix the disgraceful corruption in the Deep State.
What will fix it? Let’s follow Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s football philosophy — it’s time to go on offense. It is time to stop talking about being gentlemanly and waiting for the facts. It is time to go on offense because, make no mistake, the communists running the Democrat Party are most certainly on offense. Instead of worrying about what opponents will say, go on offense. Accept the fact that the media will pillory anyone who goes against the Deep State. Accept it and give them the middle finger.
Stop compromising with a party that refuses to compromise. Communists don’t compromise — they push and push and push and push and push. The federal Deep State has to be uprooted from the bottom. It has to be reorganized, destroyed through legal political means, and rebuilt in the image that the nation was founded upon. That begins with the states. The states have to elect strong, independent leaders who will push back against federal authority. Democrats do it all the time. Don’t like border laws? Declare yourself a sanctuary state. Don’t like the Roe v. Wade decision? Pay people to come to your state for abortions.
It’s conservatives’ time.
We can start right here in Mississippi. We have a fighter just itching to make his mark on state politics, even if state Sen. Chris McDaniel has announced nothing of his future plans, the push for online donations to the McDaniel campaign speaks volumes. He is so popular in his district, he could win another term by spending $10 on sausage biscuits. He needs no money to win his district. We hope he has his eyes on the lieutenant governor spot. We don’t need another four years of Delbert “The Democrat” Hosemann, an Establishment hack who has shown how he can take down his political enemies — even in his own party. We don’t need Tate Reeves, a pimple on the backside of the Establishment. We don’t need Philip Gunn. We don’t need “go along to get along” politicians.
The assault from the federal government against conservatives and conservative states is still in its beginnings. With the Deep State controlling the narrative, those assaults will only get more brazen and more frequent. States will have to push back. Do you want Hosemann and Reeves leading that fight? Or do you want a fighter who will be on offense, who will deal a blow against the Establishment and make Mississippi stronger? Do we want to sit back in a prevent defense? Or do we want to follow the Leach-Kiffin approach and go on offense.
The choice should be clear.
