Three days after an unprecedented raid against a former — and, God-willing, future — President of the United States and there are still no answers as to the why and the what? We have not seen the affidavit that was presented to a judge to allow for such a raid. We haven’t gotten any comments from the “justice” department — the oxymoron of our time — as to what led to that raid.

We have heard nothing. And maybe that is the point.

