There’s an old cynical saying about airing your problems: “Half the people don’t care and the other half are happy you have them.”
There’s a lot of truth and wisdom in that. No one in “The Media” should expect sympathy from folks outside of our ranks. Our industry’s approval rating is only slightly higher than that of Congress — likely because we at least still offer horoscopes and Dear Abby. Hell, the Rolling Stones probably encouraged more people to offer some “Sympathy for the Devil” than journalists and politicians will get these days. And deservedly so.
The problem is, “The Media” is a broad term. It’s hard to even define what all that encompasses these days, from weekly community newspapers to metropolitan dailies to radio to talking heads on cable and network TV stations to international websites and even independent bloggers.
The media market is fragmented, and all of those outlets are scrapping for the same advertising dollars, trying to scrape by. Newspapers have taken the hardest hit. But get this — print reporters’ content is being read more than ever these days. And, as always, it’s their work that generates most of the talking points for the other mediums.
But only two companies are making a fortune on the efforts of the rapidly-declining number of journalists out there these days — Facebook and Google. The Big Tech giants made $4 million in advertising revenue every 15 minutes in the first quarter of 2022. Let those numbers sink in for a minute …
Our advertising representatives can spend 15 minutes waiting on a client to see them, then spend an hour working up the details for a $200 ad. They can spend 15 minutes — or more — on the road between clients or prospects, burning liquid gold in the fuel tanks. Our graphic artists can then spend hours building an eye-catching ad … and sometimes have to redo it, if the client has another idea.
Reporters can spend hours chasing stories that don’t even pan out, burning precious fuel and something that’s even more valuable in a deadline-oriented business — time. Our deliveryman has to drive 250-plus miles three nights a week, regardless of the weather or press problems that can cause unforeseen delays, to get the papers to post offices and stores all around the area. That cost has doubled because of fuel.
Yet some of you yahoos have the gall to get on Facebook — that multibillion-dollar company that’s capitalizing on our industry’s efforts and doing more harm to society than good — and howl that you “ain’t gonna pay 75 cents to read that paper” after clicking on a story you were interested in. The nerve of you entitled brats who don’t think twice about paying 5 bucks for your candy in a cup that you call coffee.
At a time when our country needs real journalists more than ever, the trend is definitely going in the other direction. It’s easy to see why. Our paper is unique in that it is independent, not owned by a corporation. Owner Jim Cegielski has never considered slashing editorial costs in order to cut expenses, which is the way corporate media m.o.
But our expenses are skyrocketing on everything, just as they are for everyone else. That’s why we’ve absorbed the costs and kept prices and circulation frequency the same, for now. We’re all suffering together … All except for the billion-dollar conglomerates, that is.
Read the guest column by Brett Wesner on this page. And understand that this isn’t just a concern for media outlets; it’s a concern for you and the American way of life. Sure, things are bad now. But how bad could it get if all the watchdogs went away? That’s not hyperbole. That’s a reality our industry — our country — is facing if there aren’t radical changes.
If you can’t bring yourself to defend newspapers, at least let your voice be heard against the Big Tech billionaires getting away with stealing from us.
If Congress fails to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, it will confirm yet another allegation that’s been written off as just another “conspiracy theory” — Politicians are in bed with Big Tech.
Let your voice be heard on this issue. It’s more than just a “media issue.”
We have a bad habit of not valuing something until it’s gone … and then, it’s too late
