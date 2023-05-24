As the two heavyweights touched gloves in preparation for a championship bout, former boxing referee Mills Lane would declare, “Let’s get it on!”
In deference to the late Lane, in presidential politics, “Let’s get it on!”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tossed his hat into the ring for the Republican nomination for president, instantly turning the GOP primary into a two-person race.
Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and any other Republican who announces intentions to run for president will not win the nomination. They are all running in an effort to get a job in the next administration. The more of a threat one is, the loftier the cabinet position. Why is Pete Buttigieg secretary of transportation? During the 2020 Democrat primary, he was a threat — until he dropped out, likely at the behest of the power-brokers behind the scene, then was rewarded. In D.C., that is how the game is played.
Make no mistake, this is a two-person race — and it will be a heavyweight brawl between DeSantis and Donald Trump. It will get nasty, as the two beat each other up. The horribly corrupt, compromised national media will have its guns set on both DeSantis and Trump. By Christmas, both will be portrayed as Satan incarnate, which should tell every voter that either is better than what the off-the-rails Democrats can toss into the ring.
Don’t get discouraged when DeSantis and Trump go after each other. It will get nasty, but it also will harden them when one emerges to face an out-of-control Democrat Party that is on the road to full-blown communism. There is not a member of the Democrat Party, from the sock puppet in chief to the governor of the disaster that is California, who is the slightest bit better than either Republican nominee.
We cannot last another four years with Clueless Joe in office. We cannot even imagine the disaster that would be a Kamala Harris presidency. Gavin Newsom of California would make it his Day 1 pledge to turn the country into the hellscape that has become San Francisco.
Everything the modern Democrats touch turns to a pile of stinking excrement. That must change in 2024. So, run, Ron, run … and run, Don, run …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.