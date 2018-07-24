Chris McDaniel’s golden moment to sway senate voters in the months leading up to the November election will unfold on Thursday, Aug. 2, when he will speak at the Neshoba County Fair, the preeminent political gathering in the state.
McDaniel, the firebrand conservative state senator from Ellisville, is scheduled to speak at 9:50 a.m., right after Democrat senate hopeful David Baria, who will be challenging incumbent Roger Wicker for one of the state’s two senate seats.
McDaniel is vying to serve out the remaining term of retired Sen. Thad Cochran. He will be facing interim senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, the hand-picked Establishment candidate chosen to serve until November, and Democrat Mike Espy. A couple of other candidates who run for something just about every year also will appear on the ballot, most notably Shawn O’Hara.
Hyde-Smith will be speaking at 10:20 a.m., just before Gov. Phil Bryant delivers the closing speech.
The McDaniel-Hyde-Smith battle is coming down to a match of staunch conservatism against the Establishment. Backed by the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, Hyde-Smith fits nicely into the Haley Barbour wing of the GOP — 180 degrees from where McDaniel’s political philosophy lies. The two are in the same political party, but are not the same breed of Republican.
When he steps to the lectern on Aug. 2, McDaniel will have the ears of state leaders and plenty of voters. Media will be prevalent. He has a chance to deliver his ideas and his plans at the most coveted speaking venue in Mississippi politics.
Those who have not heard McDaniel speak have missed out. He is a brilliant orator. In 2014, the mostly unknown McDaniel came within percentage points of ousting senate dinosaur Cochran in the Republican primary. He is still smarting from that defeat.
He is also smarting after enduring months of blistering advertisements by the Chamber of Commerce, his biggest foe.
Establishment Republicans are scared to death of McDaniel because he is not in the go-along-to-get- along wing of the party. His first goal? Term limits, which would affect his own career. Sources close to McDaniel have said the message from the Establishment is: Anyone but McDaniel.
The message is peppering television screens, but ads can be shifty and shady. Dig deep, read into his ideas and hear him speak.
Hyde-Smith should be very nervous.
On a public speaking stage, she cannot compete with McDaniel.
