Of the multitude of frustrations Americans feel with the Joe Biden Administration’s self-inflicted wounds, maybe the worst is the lack of any sort of solution for those problems.
Each crisis is met with excuses, incoherent blame-games and a terrible lack of any concrete ways to fix it. Airline travel in chaos is met with hollow words of, “We know it will be a challenge.” A mass invasion on our southern border is met with “we are doing everything we can to fix it.”
We could go on and on about the gross incompetence of the current administration and its myriad excuses. We would fall off our chairs if someone actually gave a plan to fix what ails this country. Excuses and blame fix nothing, yet that is what we get all day, every day.
About a month ago, we asked — dare we say begged — someone to come to the defense of the Biden Administration to trumpet all the good he has done for the country.
We had no illusions that anyone who voted for the Sock Puppet in Chief would actually write us. And we were correct. Not a peep about the great accomplishments from a president we are told received more votes than any candidate in the history of American elections.
The offer still stands. We will give whomever can pen an articulate missive about the greatness of Joe Biden’s America an open forum. But, again, we will not hold our breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.