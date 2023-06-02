One day, people will care. When we go to the grocery store and there is no food, people will care. When it takes a Ben Franklin bill to buy a gallon of gas and loaf of bread, people will care. When all those dollars that have been printed become worthless, people will care.
That is what it is going to take for anyone to actually — and really — give a damn about the financial calamity that is lurking. It might not be today … it might not be this year … but the calamity is coming. Thursday’s vote to give the most financially irresponsible government on the face of the earth a blank check for 4 trillion more dollars is an abomination. It was done through fear — WE CANNOT PAY OUR BILLS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY FOR GRANDMA! — which is used to create all bad policy.
It’s all a bald-faced, middle-finger-in-your grill lie. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, supposedly a conservative Republican, called the debt-deal the biggest cut this Congress has ever made. Sounds great, right? The current Congress has only been in power since January, so of course it is the biggest cut THIS Congress has ever done. Snakes!
If this is the biggest cut ever, why did we give the $4 trillion extra line of credit? With deference to Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, “Anyone … Anyone?” The only answer that will be given is to avoid a default with a Monday deadline or the world will crumble because the bills can’t be paid. Imagine the United States is so close to being insolvent, it will be bankrupt on Monday — unless we green-light $4 trillion more in spending. This country does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending addiction.
For perspective, if you spent $100 every second of every day of every year, it would take about 11,000 years to spend the amount of money this country owes — and that does not count the hundreds of trillions of unfunded liabilities for social programs such as Medicare and Social Security, which is skyrocketing as the population ages and the number of workers contributing to those programs shrinks. Another way to imagine the type of money we are talking about: If you stacked $100 bills, the national debt amount would almost be able to stretch across the entire equator.
The spending and debt is unsustainable. Instead of getting serious, these snakes in Congress are now free to waste $4 trillion more — and they will. In about a year and a half, conveniently after the 2024 presidential election — the debt ceiling will have to be lifted again because these people are not serious about anything except rewarding their friends and donors and laying siege to the treasury.
One day, people will finally care. By then, it will be too late. The bugler is warming up for the final playing of Taps. The light at the end of the tunnel is the headlamp of a speeding locomotive. When it hits … mercy, we can’t even fathom what this place will look like.
Donald Trump ran up the deficit more than any president in history but y'all didn't write articles about it then, bedwetters.
