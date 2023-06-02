One day, people will care. When we go to the grocery store and there is no food, people will care. When it takes a Ben Franklin bill to buy a gallon of gas and loaf of bread, people will care. When all those dollars that have been printed become worthless, people will care.

That is what it is going to take for anyone to actually — and really — give a damn about the financial calamity that is lurking. It might not be today … it might not be this year … but the calamity is coming. Thursday’s vote to give the most financially irresponsible government on the face of the earth a blank check for 4 trillion more dollars is an abomination. It was done through fear — WE CANNOT PAY OUR BILLS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY FOR GRANDMA! — which is used to create all bad policy.

(1) comment

Ghost-of-Bill-Hicks
Ghost-of-Bill-Hicks

Donald Trump ran up the deficit more than any president in history but y'all didn't write articles about it then, bedwetters.

