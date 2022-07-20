The threat by Supervisor Travares Comegys to sue his fellow supervisors for the so-called “racist” division of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was a shocker. His colleagues and other board officials on the “threat list” were clearly caught off guard.
In the previous meeting, there was a lengthy discussion about how the money would be divided. The board voted 3-2 to split it based on the number of road miles in each beat since the money was going to be used for roadwork. That’s the system, and the vote was fairly conducted ... after a very long discussion.
No one in that meeting could have possibly misinterpreted the basis for how the $5 million would be split. Race had nothing to do with it. The only time color may have been mentioned would have been in reference to “black-topping” a road. (For the hair-trigger woke among us, that refers to the color of asphalt.)
The number of road miles was the only factor Supervisors David Scruggs (Beat 4), Phil Dickerson (Beat 3) and Larry Dykes (Beat 2) discussed before voting. Supervisors Johnny Burnett (Beat 1) and Comegys (Beat 5) have the fewest miles and are getting the smallest amounts of money, so, understandably, they voted against it. Scruggs has 462 miles of roads he’s responsible for to Comegys’ 28 miles, so, understandably, Scruggs wanted more.
That’s the relevant background in a nutshell. Even with all of that, we don’t necessarily disagree with Comegys that each of the five beats should’ve received $1 million. Maybe the funds shouldn’t have been used for roads. And maybe there is merit to Comegys’ concern ...
What we find objectionable is the tact taken by Comegys and his supporters who packed the board room and hit supervisors with accusations and threats. Comegys could have thoughtfully pointed to the Civil Rights Act provision that calls for the equitable distribution of federal funds, then suggested, “Gentleman, dividing our money this way could expose us to a lawsuit, so maybe we should reconsider.” That would be him looking out for his beat and constituents, but also looking out for the best interests of the county.
That’s what a leader — a statesman — would do. Playing the race card — when the dealer knows full well that nothing racist took place — is despicable. But it keeps happening because, unfortunately, it’s effective.It does nothing to change hearts and minds, though. It’s actually a setback for race relations, and an affront to heroes of previous generations who bled and died in the face of real racism to achieve equality.
It’s especially disturbing in this case because Comegys has a pending felony after being accused of using county funds/property for personal gain. Yet still, his fellow board members treat him with respect and have given him the benefit of the doubt on the charges by the state Auditor’s office. They have even said so in off-the-record conversations. Dykes seems to have a particular affinity for his fellow freshman supervisor, and they often take good-natured jabs at each other.
You can’t blame the hustlers who keep playing the game this way, though. As long as it works, they’re going to do it. And they’ll keep doing it until somebody grows a set and says, “Enough!” — consequences be damned. Some of the true heroes/victims who fought for equality when there was systemic racism in our country need to stand up and tell them to sit down, then give them a harsh history lesson.
The guess here is that Comegys will get his way. Maybe that’s the right thing in the end. But he should take no comfort in the way he went about it. It did nothing to help relations in the community or on the board. It’s like the difference in going into a bank and going through the process to earn a loan or holding a gun to a teller’s head. Either way, you get your money, but the second way isn’t respectable.
