In the push for a 3 percent tourism tax for motel, hotel and short-term rentals, it was promoted heavily by stating that the tax would not affect locals, only tourists. For it is tourists who, for the most part, stay in short-term rentals or motels and hotels.
But that certainly does not mean that locals will be exempt from the 3 percent tourism tax if they desire to or are forced to stay in a Laurel hotel. As infrequent as that might be, since most residents of Laurel live in houses, trailers or rental units, it is still possible. The kerfuffle is a matter of semantics.
If locals desire to stay in a local hotel and avoid the 3 percent tourism tax, we welcome them to travel to Ellisville or Hattiesburg for their night out — even though the gas to get to Hattiesburg will cost way more than the tiny tax.
The “vast majority” — and maybe those are the words that should have been used — of the tourism tax will be footed by tourists. Another widely circulating misconception is that the tourism tax will somehow affect restaurants. That is simply false. Nowhere is there any mention of an extra tax on restaurants. According to the legal description of the measure, which was published three times in this newspaper and is available to read at leader-call.com: “Do you approve or disapprove the action of the Mayor and City Council of the Municipality of Laurel, Mississippi, to levy an additional 3% tax on hotel, motel, and short-term rental bills within the City of Laurel for the purpose of promoting tourism in the City of Laurel.” There is no ambiguity in that proposal and no mention of restaurants.
There also is no exemption for locals who decide to spend the night in a hotel in the same city in which they live. That would be an accounting nightmare to say the least. But the impetus of getting this tax passed was to emphasize that, under the most normal of circumstances, those who will pay are visitors. Judging by the numbers of visitors flocking to Laurel, there is no shortage of visitors.
We are heartened that 73 percent of those who voted understood the measure and did what was best for Laurel.
