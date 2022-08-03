As the calendar moves deeper into August each year and schools across Jones County and surrounding counties start classes, it is difficult not to remember young Nathan Key. The 5-year-old was killed in 2009 when Dominic Gebben, driving a Nissan Pathfinder, passed a stopped school bus on Houston Road, striking and killing young Nathan.
The tragedy never should have happened. Gebben — nor any one of you — should ever, under any circumstance, pass a stopped school bus. If you are late to work, be late to work and explain it to the boss.
“I would rather be late than potentially take the life of an innocent child.” Few bosses would argue with that. Better yet, leave home earlier. But don’t pass a bus because you failed to plan properly. Really, what is possibly important enough to pass a stopped school bus? Nothing.
We hope the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and police departments from Laurel to Soso to Ellisville saturate the streets as a deterrent for anyone thinking of passing a school bus. Yes, we know it is frustrating at times being behind a bus, as it makes frequent stops, but that frustration in no way can compare to the lives of our young people.
We pray that another tragedy such as what happened to Nathan Key 13 years ago does not happen again here. But we also know that Jones County is certainly not alone in facing the results of being so selfish as to pass a stopped bus.
As if anyone really needs a reminder, when a school bus has its yellow flashing lights on, it indicates that the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Just like a traffic signal, motorists should approach with caution and expect the red light to come on. When those red flashing lights come on, stop and wait. Let’s have a safe school year. That can start by being aware of school buses on area roads. And when you see a school bus, remember young Nathan Key, whose life was snuffed out far too early because of a horrible decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.