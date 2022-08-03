As the calendar moves deeper into August each year and schools across Jones County and surrounding counties start classes, it is difficult not to remember young Nathan Key. The 5-year-old was killed in 2009 when Dominic Gebben, driving a Nissan Pathfinder, passed a stopped school bus on Houston Road, striking and killing young Nathan.

The tragedy never should have happened. Gebben — nor any one of you — should ever, under any circumstance, pass a stopped school bus. If you are late to work, be late to work and explain it to the boss.

