Shockwaves were sent across District 4 in Mississippi’s Republican primary on Tuesday when Steven Palazzo’s grip on the district seemed to be slipping away.
Swept into office in 2010 in the Tea Party revolution that vowed to drain the swamp and end the world of career politicians, Palazzo has shown time and time again that he has become a creature of that swamp. He is a career politician who banks on wrapping himself in the American flag, all while spouting hollow platitudes about fighting for the people of Mississippi. If he is emblematic of a fighter for Mississippi, he is little more than a political punching bag — a tomato can, in boxing parlance. He fights for his own re-election.
Career politicians are a scourge on this nation. Once they get into office, getting them out is difficult. They bow to special interests, enrich themselves and play the people they are supposed to represent for fools. Palazzo, who has entrenched himself in the swamp for five two-year terms — aiming for his sixth this year — garnered slightly more than 30 percent of the vote in a six-candidate field. Mike Ezell, according to unofficial results, finished second with Clay Wagner in third. Most telling is that Ezell and Wagner easily defeated Palazzo on his home turf — in the Coast counties of Hancock and Jackson. Who would know Palazzo better than his Coast neighbors? They said, with a resounding tone, it was time for Swamp Steven to hit the road.
We implore voters who bucked the career politicians to get behind Palazzo’s runoff opponent. The runoff is scheduled for June 28, and Mississippians in District 4 can send a loud and clear message that the days of career politicians might be coming to an end.
If the United States can rid itself of the likes of Palazzo, career politicians under the spell of the D.C. swamp, then and only then could this nation return to greatness. Career politicians are killing us. Send the message on June 28 that enough is enough.
Send Swamp Steven packing.
