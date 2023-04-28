We are not quite sure which is worse — having an “independent” news outlet telling the president’s handlers what question will be asked or having a so-called president — who has just asked the American people for four more years — who needs to have such a sheet?

In a recent press conference — which are about as frequent in the Biden administration as seeing Haley’s Comet — Biden was photographed holding a cheat sheet. It had a reporter’s name, her face, where she was from and in what order her question was to be asked. Beneath that was, with a few words changed here or there, the question asked.

