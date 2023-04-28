We are not quite sure which is worse — having an “independent” news outlet telling the president’s handlers what question will be asked or having a so-called president — who has just asked the American people for four more years — who needs to have such a sheet?
In a recent press conference — which are about as frequent in the Biden administration as seeing Haley’s Comet — Biden was photographed holding a cheat sheet. It had a reporter’s name, her face, where she was from and in what order her question was to be asked. Beneath that was, with a few words changed here or there, the question asked.
The embarrassment that the Los Angeles Times should feel should be overwhelming. The paper’s response that the “Los Angeles Times doesn’t submit questions,” is a weasel’s way out. The LA Times likely didn’t. Reporter Courtney Subramanian likely did. Did she get called into a press office and promised the first question if she shared that question? Could she have been called into the press office and promised the first question if she asks the press office’s question? The media-government collusion is sickening and only getting worse. The lengths legacy media will go to to shield their own is astounding.
The scarier part of this ordeal, especially as China is rattling the sabers of war, is that this man is our president. Can’t you remember the good-old-days — say five years ago — when President Trump walked the journalists’ line outside of the White House and fielded questions like Ozzie Smith fielded ground balls? Biden can hardly walk to Marine 1, let alone answer questions along the way.
This failing man — mentally and physically — wants four more years to be the leader of the free world. If he cannot do a press conference with a friendly — and increasingly corrupt — White House press corps, how on Earth can he be counted on to defend this country against growing international threats?
As for a large portion of this industry … what a shameful display from the Democrat lapdogs.
