The last nearly three weeks have been almost laughable in a politically sad example of career politicians being career politicians.
Five-term Republican incumbent U.S. House of Representatives career politician Steven Palazzo has all of a sudden found many parts of his district. A politician who is hard to find most of the time now finds himself in the fight for his political life, so he is attending every birthday party, barbecue and check-passing presentation he can find, it seems. He is a desperate man facing an electorate full of people who are becoming more and more sick and tired of career politicians.
We imagine Palazzo has put more miles on his (likely) taxpayer-funded vehicle over the past three weeks in his district than he has since 2010, when he was swept into Congress riding the anger and ire of the TEA Party movement. That movement was designed to get the same old swamp politicians out of D.C. And what has it done? Palazzo is running for a sixth two-year term — which is at least two terms past what his expiration date should have been.
In a perfect world, House members would be allowed four two-year terms — if it is good enough for the president, it should be good enough for Congress. Senators should get two six-year terms. After that, we would thank them for their service and allow new eyes — those that haven’t been corrupted by the filth that is Washington, D.C. — to be a true “citizen-leader.” The more time politicians spend in Washington, the more they are seduced by the swamp, and we believe Palazzo is a poster child for what is wrong with swamp politics.
On Tuesday, we urge every voter in Jones County to cast a blow against career politicians. Vote against Palazzo and the swamp. Get him out of office and let someone else have a try at it. Much can be told of how a candidate interacts with his constituency, and this three-week Palazzo blitz is just more proof that he is nothing more than a politician who desires to stay in office into perpetuity.
Send a clear message on Tuesday. Send Swamp Steven home. Give law-and-order candidate Mike Ezell a chance. Then, in eight years (or fewer, if Ezell is a lousy legislator), send him packing as well. If Congress is too spineless (or selfish) to enact term limits on themselves, let it be us — the frustrated and angry electorate — who enact term limits for them.
