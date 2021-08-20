Calls are starting — and will continue — for Joe Biden’s ouster as the President of the United States. He is clearly not physically or mentally able to handle the pressures of the most challenging job in the world. His first seven months in office also show that his judgment on issues from solving a border crisis to the importance of American energy independence is even worse.
As those calls intensify, though, be wary. What comes next might be worse. If Biden were to resign or be removed using the 25th Amendment for his inability to do the job, Vice President Kamala Harris would be elevated to the presidency.
This is the woman who was among nearly 20 early contenders for the Democratic nomination for president, yet dropped out in December 2019 before a single primary took place. She could not garner enough even make it to 2020. The reason she was chosen for VP, it appears, is for two reasons — her skin color and her gender.
Her first big task as vice president was to tackle the Southern border crisis, which consisted of her making one trip to an airport in El Paso, Texas, and taking a few questions before jaunting back to California. About six months after being tasked with solving the crisis, she has yet to step foot at the border to see the utter disgrace that is unfolding. In one of her few interviews when asked about not going to the Southern border, she stumbled and stammered before saying, “I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” And that was with a friendly NBC reporter asking her the question.
She will be propped up by the national media as a trailblazer in the era of identity politics. Those who point out her incompetence or that she hasn’t done anything to curb the border crisis or much of anything else will be labeled as racist misogynists, playing into the age-old strategy of screaming racism at every possible chance.
Harris would be nothing more than a black, woman version of Biden — beholden to whomever is pulling the strings of American power, which we believe is a consortium being led from a mansion in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Biden was told to pick her, maybe from the same sinister people who placed Biden in office in the first place. Picking Harris for VP was like taking a third-string offensive lineman from Bowling Green in front of Patrick Mahomes for a pickup football game.
As of this writing Thursday afternoon, she has not made one comment about the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan. Her last comment on Afghanistan included that she was the last person in the room with Biden as he agonized over his decision. She said on CNN that she felt comfortable with Biden’s decision, adding, “This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage. He is someone who I have seen over and over again make decisions based on what he truly believes — based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues — what he truly believes is the right thing to do.”
She has remained silent ever since. Joe Biden should resign. He should never have been forced into running in the first place. His age and diminished mental capacity visible to anyone who watches him speak should have disqualified him. We don’t mean that as a swipe at the elderly, but there is no doubt that he should be sipping lemonade on a Delaware beach playing with his grandchildren instead of whatever the hell it is he is doing.
While Afghanistan burns, he still refuses to take questions about that. He did a
speech about getting a vaccine booster while the chaos of his own making reigned overseas, then headed back to another vacation without taking a single question.
He is a disaster. In theory, he needs to go. But we must be careful for what we wish, because the on-deck hitter might just be even worse.
