Gas prices are creeping toward $5 per gallon for regular gasoline. Inflation is at a 40-plus-year high with no signs of coming down. Baby formula shortages and supply-chain disasters are making the United States look like a Third World country. Illegal aliens are flooding across the southern border with little deterrence. The president — a mentally-deficient sock puppet — says tackling gun violence is the top priority facing the United States.
So what does the ventriloquist dummy who occupies the White House do? Takes a weekend beach vacation. That means it is time to play the “what-if” game. Had crises in America listed in the first paragraph of this editorial — and there are so many more aspects of America that the sock puppet is trying to destroy — under the previous administration, we likely would have been on Impeachment No. 11.
Had shelves been bare of baby formula, it would have been grounds for impeachment. Had Trump left billions of dollars in military equipment in Afghanistan, oversaw a disgraceful pullout of American troops that saw 13 brave Americans killed, he would have been impeached. Had gas prices reached $5 per gallon, it would be the greatest presidential scandal in history. And, God forbid, had Trump gone to his beach house while America burned in crises, well, you guessed it — he would be impeached.
He is the only president to get impeached twice — once for a phone call trying to get information on the gross corruption of the Biden Crime Family Syndicate (which has turned out to be true) and for overseeing a “coup” attempt that resulted in one death — of a Trump supporter no less. Remember the filthy nature of politics when Thursday’s dog-and-pony show known as the Jan. 6 commission will “shock the conscience” of everyday Americans.
No it won’t. To millions and millions of Americans, it is just another hit job on a beloved president who they sought to destroy the second he came down that escalator, all the while the sock puppet who cannot string together two coherent sentences without reading it off a teleprompter is free to vacation on the beach, eat ice cream and have others change his taxpayer-funded diapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.