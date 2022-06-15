Of all the things that are going wrong in the country, perhaps the toughest to comprehend is the undeniably inequitable enforcement of laws by some entities. While a biased hand-picked group of Congressional “leaders” try to Trump up charges against our former president in a prime-time, made-for-TV, politically-motivated dog-and-pony show, protesters are in front of conservative Supreme Court justices’ home threatening and intimidating them — in clear violation of federal law — with not so much as a good chiding from these same soulless elected officials.
People who profess to want to protect minorities from “hate crimes” only have an appetite for going after perpetrators of a certain political persuasion, not those who commit the majority of the crimes against minorities. Is murder not a “hate crime” regardless of whom commits it? Drug use, robberies, assaults and shootings are happening in broad daylight in big cities from coast to coast — many by repeat offenders who go through the “justice” system like a revolving door — but it’s law-abiding, taxpaying gun owners who are the problem? Really?
The list of examples is exhaustive and, frankly, depressing. That’s why we were heartened to see an example of equal enforcement of ordinances here in Laurel. Even our most famous residents — the ones responsible for bringing international attention to The City Beautiful — have to follow the guidelines or face the wrath of Sandra “The Hammer” Hadley of the Inspection Department.
Scotsman Manufacturing Co. — owned by “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier, Josh and Emily Nowell, and Jim and Mallorie Rasberry — is on the Inspection Department’s list of unclean properties. They can appeal at a public hearing on July 5 — just like anyone else.
The company was lauded this year for plans to renovate an old building and bring 85 jobs to town. Leaders praised them for what they’ve done here and for our state. The Napiers went to the Capitol earlier this year to encourage legislators to allow residents to vote for a tourism tax, and Mayor Johnny Magee has said their presence helped get the bill passed.
But ordinances are ordinances, and everyone must adhere to them. We’re sure that the problem with the offending property is merely an oversight and will be tended to in short order. Hundreds of properties across the city get cited for the same thing every year.
We aren’t singling out the Napiers to embarrass them; we’re singling them out to encourage everyone else.
First, it shows that the city is dead serious about making The City Beautiful live up to its name. Second, it shows that no one is above the law, so everyone should be on notice. Third, and maybe most important — don’t mess with The Hammer.
Smaller towns are the ones with a reputation for having a second set of rules for the powerful. We’re proud to see an example of our town bucking that stereotype. If only other city, state and federal officials would follow Laurel’s lead, maybe faith in the system could be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.