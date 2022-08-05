Tuesday night, another one of the so-called “Trump 10” will see her political career take a catastrophic hit. Liz Cheney, an anti-Trump crusader representing — allegedly — a state Trump carried with overwhelming numbers is about to be primaried. Please, Liz, don’t let the door hit you in the hind end.
The Trump 10 are the gutless members of the House of Representatives who went along with a second political stunt to impeach President Trump. Hailed as heroes in the liberal media and among Democrat “elites,” the majority of their fates were met when they cast that vote — a second sham impeachment of a president the deep state tried to destroy from Day 1.
Cheney, the daughter of one of the Democrats’ most hated people, Dick Cheney, went all-in on impeaching Trump and taking her lofty position on another sham — the Jan. 6 “insurrection” investigation. A real commission that delves into every aspect of what happened that day and leading up to it is warranted. But this is nothing more than a show trial to sully Trump’s name. Too much pertinent information is being ignored for the stated goal since 2016 — GET TRUMP. Cheney is trailing badly in her race for the House seat and should get the electoral beating she deserves.
Cheney is following in the footsteps of others who voted to impeach a president who garnered nearly 70 million votes in 2020.
• Tom Rice of South Carolina — defeated in a June primary;
• Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — did not seek re-election likely to avoid the embarrassment of what is about to happen to Cheney;
• Dan Newhouse of Washington — leads an eight-field list of candidates and appears to have survived, but he did garner only 27 percent of the vote;
• Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio — a former NFL star is not seeking re-election;
• Fred Upton of Michigan — retired;
• Peter Meijer of Michigan — lost his primary bid on Tuesday, but blamed Democrats for pouring support behind his opponent for his defeat;
• Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington — survived her primary and likely will get another term;
• John Katko of New York — retired;
• David Valadao of California — trailing in the polls …
Listen to experts and Left-wing media, and the voters have all gone insane under the spell of Donald Trump. Listen to common sense, and it shows that Trump is still the most popular Republican in America.
He should never have a rubber-stamp applied to everything he says — no one should. But there is no question that his political opponents were out to destroy him before he took office. Those opponents don’t just wear a “D” on their sleeves.
The American people can see that Trump was maligned from the start. Their primary votes are an affirmation of those who believe he was — and should be today — the President of the United States.
Ten Republicans In Name Only voted to impeach for a second time the president. Seven of them are seeking new careers. One is about to be doing the same. The voters have the last say, and they are speaking loud and clear.
