Tuesday night, another one of the so-called “Trump 10” will see her political career take a catastrophic hit. Liz Cheney, an anti-Trump crusader representing — allegedly — a state Trump carried with overwhelming numbers is about to be primaried. Please, Liz, don’t let the door hit you in the hind end.

The Trump 10 are the gutless members of the House of Representatives who went along with a second political stunt to impeach President Trump. Hailed as heroes in the liberal media and among Democrat “elites,” the majority of their fates were met when they cast that vote — a second sham impeachment of a president the deep state tried to destroy from Day 1.

