As accurately predicted in last Thursday’s “Thumbs Up” for the end of the attack on Donald Trump disguised as a “fact-finding hearing” on the Jan. 6 riot, the final prime-time, dog-and-pony show was, in fact, not the final prime-time, dog-and- pony show.

A panel made up entirely of legislators who voted to impeach Donald Trump after nearly a year and a half extended the nonsense into September. It’s a desperate attempt by Democrats to keep the voters’ minds off of the midterm elections. What else can Democrats run on? The “success” of a dementia-ridden president who cannot form a coherent sentence without reading it from a teleprompter (and even then has trouble)? The roaring economy that has gas prices through the roof, groceries even higher and inflation they swore last year was “transitory?” Curbing the flood of illegal aliens across our southern border? Halting violent crime in America’s cities? A spiraling out-of-control illegal drug problem that is leading to an overdose epidemic? Keeping America energy-independent?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.