As accurately predicted in last Thursday’s “Thumbs Up” for the end of the attack on Donald Trump disguised as a “fact-finding hearing” on the Jan. 6 riot, the final prime-time, dog-and-pony show was, in fact, not the final prime-time, dog-and- pony show.
A panel made up entirely of legislators who voted to impeach Donald Trump after nearly a year and a half extended the nonsense into September. It’s a desperate attempt by Democrats to keep the voters’ minds off of the midterm elections. What else can Democrats run on? The “success” of a dementia-ridden president who cannot form a coherent sentence without reading it from a teleprompter (and even then has trouble)? The roaring economy that has gas prices through the roof, groceries even higher and inflation they swore last year was “transitory?” Curbing the flood of illegal aliens across our southern border? Halting violent crime in America’s cities? A spiraling out-of-control illegal drug problem that is leading to an overdose epidemic? Keeping America energy-independent?
All they have — and all they have had — to run on is fear of Donald Trump and those who supported him. So they will keep the sham Jan. 6 hearings going on as long as possible, as the few left watching keep waiting on the smoking-gun evidence the people have been promised time and time again.
In Year 6 of the assault against Donald Trump, which started with a sham investigation about collusion with Russia that never existed ended with an impeachment trial for a phone call that did nothing more than try to seek help digging into vast corruption involving the Biden family. But too many disengaged Americans don’t know that the findings proved the charges were trumped up. That’s because those reports have been buried — if reported at all — by the Democrats’ complicit friends in the mainstream media.
While the Jan. 6 committee and its allies in the media continue to hammer away at ruining Trump’s chances at a comeback to restore a sense of America back to America, true corruption involving the Biden family and now, according to a longtime U.S. senator, the FBI continues to go mostly unreported.
Imagine the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency purposefully labeling damning evidence of corruption involving Joe Biden’s son Hunter, Joe’s brother Jim and Joe himself — the Big Guy — disinformation in an effort to sway a second straight presidential election. In essence, the FBI and Justice Department are weaponized against anyone who doesn’t fall in line with the Democrat party.
But we won’t see “60 Minutes” pouncing. It doesn’t fit the narrative that has plagued the country for almost six years now — Get Donald Trump while ignoring every bit of evidence of corruption and failing to even entertain legitimate questions from the other side. Disgraceful.
