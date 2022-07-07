One of the great frustrations of the Donald Trump presidency was the inability by so many to separate the person from the policies. The hatred for the man outweighed the effectiveness of his policies on everything from energy independence to getting the southern border under control to leading a thriving economy that benefited everyone.
We must not make the same mistake now with our current person with the presidential nameplate. As easy as it is to focus on Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline, we must not look past the fact that, behind his weak, feckless leadership are his policies that are far more disastrous than the person himself.
His policies — or whoever is actually pulling the strings of power — have led to skyrocketing gas prices, and there should be no doubt about that. No matter how much blame he passes around, it was clear he wanted to end fossil fuels. He didn’t even try to hide it. Now, Americans are paying exorbitant energy prices under the guise of reversing climate change, even though the greatest world polluters are doing nothing to curb their energy independence. There is no reason to beg others for energy when this country, as proved by Donald Trump, can be the world’s energy leader.
Biden’s policies have caused this mass invasion at the southern border. When the head of the Depart- ment of Homeland Security says with a straight face that the policies on immigration are “good,” one only has to believe that part of Biden’s plan was to flood America with as many illegal aliens — potential Democrat voters — as possible.
Inflation is directly linked to Biden’s policies. Under his watch and with his blessing, trillions upon trillions of dollars were printed, which led to the natural devaluation of the dollar. Anyone who goes to the grocery store can see it every day. It is a direct reflection of left-wing, socialist policies that work in fantasyland, but not in the real world.
So, as we continue to see his decline and his stumbling while trying to read a teleprompter the size of a stadium jumbotron, it will be easier and easier to blame the man and not the policies.
That is what happened with Trump, much to the detriment of the entire country. Don’t let it happen with this president, for as bad a leader as he is, it is the policies that are doing the most damage.
