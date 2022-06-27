There have been way too many of the “sports as life” metaphors from coaches and journalists throughout the generations. But most clichés come about because of their inherent truths. They just lose their impact over time. Actions and examples speak louder than words, to paraphrase one of the more enduring truisms.
It’s impossible to emphasize the immense pride we feel for our state now after Ole Miss won the national championship in the College World Series, a year after Mississippi State won the title. It’s also notable that one of the Rebels’ toughest outs in the postseason was Southern Miss, which was one of the final 16 teams left standing on the field. And with the return of a lot of talented young players, the Golden Eagles will have the players — and maybe, more importantly, the confidence — to make a run at the title next year.
But let’s not look ahead. Not yet. Let’s just bask in the glory of the accomplishment of that scrappy Ole Miss squad that battled its way through the postseason, all on the road at hostile venues, to take the title after barely making it into the NCAA Tournament field after a terrible midseason slump and dismal showing in the SEC Tournament.
Mississippi, without a doubt, is the most maligned state in the union. Most of the things we finish first in are not good. We can all take pride in the fact that two of our public universities — whose athletic budgets are on the lower tier of the premiere conference in the country, the SEC — won back-to-back crowns in that most American of athletic endeavors, baseball. It’s right there with Mom and apple pie.
If our quick scan of past winners is accurate, only California, Florida, Texas and Arizona — all states and schools with double the population and enrollment of those in Mississippi — have had two different teams win national titles in back-to-back years. And as if that wasn’t enough, Pearl River Community College won the Juco World Series, same as JCJC did six years ago!
If you’re too petty or immature to appreciate that, regardless of allegiances, you need to grow up. Tip your cap to the Rebels. They deserve it. And we should all stick our chests out a little, be proud, and realize what can be accomplished when everyone works together for the same goal, regardless of the odds.
