When voters of the Fourth Congressional District dispatched career politician and swamp creature Steven Palazzo in June, the results sent shockwaves through the political elites in “the club.” Palazzo was most certainly a member, entrenched with the establishment, afraid to ruffle feathers and by no means a leader in any way, shape or form.
As faith and trust in career politicians wavers — and more and more of their deceitful acts come to light — the greater the thirst becomes to actually try
to enact substantive change. Tell those in the “club” their time is about to expire. Expose the games they play for their own political futures — and to enrich their families.
In Mississippi politics, a shrewd career politician who used an “aww-shucks” campaign to rise to what many consider to be the most powerful position in state government might find himself with a challenge from someone we know can fight — and fight and fight some more.
Delbert Hosemann, who has shown his disdain for those who do not fall in line with him, will be seeking a second term as lieutenant governor next year. In the natural progression of the Mississippi swamp, serve two terms as lieutenant governor then become governor. How else could one explain Tate “Turtle on a Fencepost” Reeves actually rising to governor?
He played the game, was an appendage sticking out of Haley Barbour and followed that swamp progression.
Times are changing, though, and the voters are in a perfect position to deal the next blow to the swamp in June. A movement that started with an exchange on the Buck Naked Truth podcast, featuring Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski and co-host/columnist Buck Torske, to draft state Sen. Chris McDaniel to run for lieutenant governor has begun.
McDaniel came within percentage points of winning the U.S. Senate seat in 2014 before the swamp masters of Mississippi used dirty tricks — and probably a bunch of cash — to push the aging swamp creature Thad Cochran back into office. It was a horrific display of the depths the establishment will go to retain power.
Hosemann fits right in that category, even if he has hoodwinked Mississippi conservatives with that “aww shucks” demeanor. Deep down, he is a swamp creature — end of story. He targets those free thinkers who defy him and has redistricted out conservative stalwarts. He is showing his true shrewd colors — a swamp politician.
McDaniel is the consummate fighter who has not once wavered on his principles. A McDaniel speech from 2013 would sound amazingly similar to one today — principles, conservatism, patriotism. He does not shift his principles with the winds of politics.
Whether he would even entertain the idea of being in another brutal campaign is unknown. As of this writing, there are more than 1,600 followers of the “Draft Chris McDaniel to lieutenant governor” page.
We expect those numbers to grow. An anti-establishment army is growing in America — and Mississippi, too. The people are tired of the same old games, the “club” and the swamp. Could McDaniel be the answer?
We hope he at least entertains the idea. We need more of him and less of Delbert the Democrat.
