Readers of this newspaper know we are 99 percent of the time against tax increases. Certain exceptions — raises for law enforcement, first-responders and teachers — do exist. But, for the most part, we think the government — local, state and federal — takes too much already. And when one sees how reckless and half-hearted most governments act with the people’s money, it is twice as infuriating.
On Tuesday, Laurel residents will be asked to vote for a tax increase. Now, if it was to pad the pockets of the mayor, City Council or to hire another unneeded administrator in some city office, we would scream from the mountain, “Tell them to pound sand!”
Tuesday is different. Tuesday’s tax would impose an extra 3 percent onto hotels, motels and short-term rentals in Laurel for use in promoting tourism. Most notably, it will be used to rehabilitate a building at the Leontyne Price Boulevard exit, just south of the interstate, and turn the building into a tourism and welcome center. Other funds will be used for “tourism promotion,” which seems a bit vague, but if crafted correctly could further enhance Laurel’s standing on the world stage as a destination.
The astronomical success of “Home Town” has put Laurel in a position cities around the country are drooling over. Tourists by the thousands are flocking to the town pine trees made famous. Residents will not feel the pain of this extra tax and, frankly, visitors who want to see THE Home Town will happily fork over a few extra bucks.
Plus, it is not every day that our state Legislature allows for cities and municipalities to put a proposed tax on the ballot. Our state leaders are wary about giving up any of their power and authority. By voting “Yes” on the tourism tax, you also will be jabbing at the legislature a bit.
If this tax gets the green light, and if and when the welcome center gets built, it would be wise to incorporate the southern half of Laurel into the allure of Home Town. There is much history on the south side of town. The fields where Ralph Boston began his Olympic track career. The home and church when international opera diva Leontyne Price got her start. The church where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke. The history surrounding Oak Park School and the remnants of the first all-black hospital in the city. There is a story to be told — a local heritage trail of sorts.
Residents will have their say once this measure is passed. We are against taxes, but we are always for democracy, and that’s what this is. The people decide. If the funds are squandered with inflated salaries and unnecessary administrative jobs, we certainly will remind you the next time the city comes asking
for more tax dollars.
