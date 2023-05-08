At the beginning of every semester I call the roll and ask students to tell me what name they preferred to be called and why they are famous. Answers about their fame provide insight into their personalities, interests and self images. Their answers also give them the opportunity to give their first speeches introducing themselves to me and their classmates. 

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Recently, students have been famous for saying the alphabet backward, walking and eating in their sleep, being a ninja with a soul and winning various state, regional or national championships. I chat with each student to help me remember their names.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.