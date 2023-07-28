In 30-plus years of writing stories and columns on topics ranging from frog-hunting to funerals of forgotten World War II heroes, I’ve learned a few things.
One that would surprise a lot of people is this: The only thing worse than not having enough information to write a solid newspaper story is having too much. A good story needs a hook and to be focused. Try to shoehorn in too much material, and it causes confusion and frustration, so it goes to the bottom of the bird cage sooner than later. Putting in too little information can also cause confusion and frustration (but that can land you a $50,000-per-year PR gig with MBI — sorry, a little inside joke/jab there on behalf of fellow frustrated journalists).
I’m dealing with both extremes right now in the pursuit of a pair of personnel issues at the Laurel Police Department — one is a matter that’s being dealt with and on-the-record info is scarce, and the other is in the public purview but has more than 200 pages written in legalese that has to be deciphered to make sense of it so I can make it clear and concise.
Personnel matters in local law enforcement seem to be a hot topic again as we close in on the primary elections, just as they were right when candidate qualifying began. Interesting how that works. I refuse to be a tool for any candidate to smear an opponent. I do my best — unless circumstances dictate otherwise — to report on officials’ business during an election year just like I do the other three years. I know when they’re grandstanding, and I know when they’re ducking and dodging because they’re the targets taking fire from all directions.
It’s difficult to feel like the only one who’s trying to do his work while ignoring the fact that it’s an election year. But my phone and my inbox are constant reminders that it’s not business as usual. Just tonight, as I was trying to decide which of the dozens of topics stirring around in my head to write about for this week’s column (another example of info overload), an email from a representative of ... umm, let’s just say “an ambitious public official” in a regional office who is accusing his opponent of campaign wrongdoing. This hack’s message pointedly asked me to explain why I was not covering the story.
My first reaction was to ask who the hell he thought he was and what made him think I was answerable to him. But then I decided to take a different tact. I did something that would be considered radical in the world of campaigns, government bureaucrats and their throne-sniffers — I told the truth. Here’s the email I just sent to him:
To be honest, I’m busy trying to ignore local politics, too, so I certainly avoid wandering off into state and district races. My pat answer is, “See the ad department, please.” Too many “journalists” and campaign types think the coverage of politics as sport is entertaining and “important,” but it’s just a sad reminder that the focus, passion and energy are on the wrong things. It’s like dumb, young, spoiled couples who spend so much money, time and energy on the wedding then don’t put any effort into the marriage. Probably more of an explanation than you wanted — and damn sure more honest than you expected. But there it is.
When I say that I’m sick of politics, I mean it ... I mean, I really mean it. And it’s not because I’m lazy and don’t want the extra work on top of all these after-hours discussions and off-the-record accusations by people who claim to be courageous and committed, then offer a dozen excuses for why they can’t be quoted, when the truth is, they really just want someone else to do their dirty work so they can reap the benefits.
I can and will outwork anyone I know when there’s a story to do that has purpose and may make a difference in something meaningful, something that matters. Politicking doesn’t matter. As long as we in the media cover it and people on social media act like drunken football fans when it comes to campaigns, nothing is going to change the extreme divisiveness that we have now. You’re going to cheer if the ref makes a call in favor of your candidate or against an opponent, and make excuses, rationalize or cry “foul” if the ref makes a call against your candidate or for an opponent.
That brand of loyalty is admirable in a sports fan, but bringing it to politics and government is destroying the country.
Stop for a second and think about the absurdity of political rallies. Raucous cheering for economic, education and Medicaid policies? Most of the time, the outbursts drown out what’s being said anyway. The information is not absorbed before the mindless howling begins. They’re all like-minded people. No one is there on a fact-finding mission. It’s only the politics-as-sport people there, either glomming on to their savior or doing opposition research (or, like NASCAR fans, waiting for a crash).
Many of the candidates have been entrenched in it for so long, they fail to even notice the misplaced passion and ridiculousness of it all. They send out press releases boasting about the millions of dollars in contributions they have in their campaign war chests when that — yes, that! — is the No. 1 problem in politics. They’re just too tone deaf to know it. And so are way too many of their followers.
How one leads, governs and does the job is what matters — you know, service after the sale — and that’s what I want to steer interest toward. But the energy and passion seems to get drained after so much goes into the sale, so there’s a temptation to put it on cruise control until the next election year. It’s exhausting.
Good policy is good politics, as the saying goes. But most practitioners don’t have the patience for that, and they probably don’t believe it any more — probably for good reason.
I might be more fired up about politics if it was more about the principles than the people. I don’t hold out much hope for that in the current election environment and don’t foresee it in the future with the incoming generations. The Cult of Personality will continue to prevail. Those late ’80s lyrics have held up hauntingly. Reagan’s policies and approach to politics haven’t, unfortunately.
So, when it comes to covering campaigns, I’m about as motivated as a millennial pothead with a trust fund. But that doesn’t mean I’m hopeless. I’m just ... indifferent. Not because I’m playing the role of objective reporter, but so I can be a centered, sane person and try to concentrate on meaningful work instead of adding to the chaos.
If I ever have to put my faith and hope for happiness in the hands of a politician, that will mean I have lost all hope and faith.
