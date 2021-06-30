I choose to pray and stand strong with God! I choose to NEVER give up! Will you?
Have you been feeling tired, weary, and discouraged while waiting on God to answer? Do you feel you’re being attacked on all sides? Have you felt like giving up?
If so, God is speaking to you today to stand strong in the midst of your battle! Stand strong in your faith! He’s encouraging you to not give up believing!
“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do NOT give up! (1Corinthians 9:24)
“But as for you, be strong and do NOT give up, for your work will be rewarded.” (2 Chronicles 15:7)
Waiting for an answer isn’t always fun, but it definitely helps us grow strong in our faith and trust. We learn to lean on Him and not ourselves for solutions. There’s many lessons to be learned during the waiting period that sometimes feels like eternity.
Your time waiting should NEVER be wasted. I encourage you to use it wisely to increase your faith in God’s Word with worship, praise, and thankfulness!
The devil loves to discourage us with lies like, “It’ll never happen” or “God has forgotten you.” Again, these are lies from Satan! We mustn’t listen to them, but instead encourage ourselves in God’s powerful Word. God is a promise keeper!
“GREAT is His faithfulness; His mercies are new every morning.” (Lamentations 3: 23)
That simply means He won’t forget you, He won’t punish or ignore you! He is faithful to keep His Word!
There’s been some prayer needs that I’ve been praying about each day. Some answers have come quickly but others have me in a waiting period. It’d be easy to allow myself to get discouraged during this time, but I’ve learned through my walk with Him, that He truly is faithful!
I have a choice… I can give up praying and believing for my answers or I can stand strong and keep pressing in with faith til I see my answers come. I choose the latter! I know I’ve come too far with Him to go back. I REFUSE to give up, no matter how long I wait!
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; in Him my heart trusts, and I am helped; my heart exults, and with my song I give thanks to Him.” (Psalm 28:7)
“And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have NEVER forsaken those who seek you.” (Psalm 9:10)
What are you praying about? Is it your health, finances, relationships, companionship, ministry, job/career, etc.? Friends, whatever you have been praying about, stand strong in your faith! Choose to trust Him for your answers, no matter how long it takes! Spend your time thanking Him for what He has already done, is presently doing, and what he is going to do!
God is always faithful!
I encourage you to trust Jesus!
Jesus is THE answer! Jesus is YOUR answer!
Prayer changes EVERYTHING.....Always!
