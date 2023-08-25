In just the last few months, former President Donald Trump has been indicted four separate times for actions surrounding the election of 2020 and the events of Jan. 6. So far, he has amassed 91 separate charges in both federal and state courts. With most of the charges, if not all, being of questionable legality, if not downright silly, it is obvious that this is an attempt by corrupt Democrats to destroy their political opposition. But this is not a first in American history such a campaign to legally punish political opposition has been waged.

ryan walters

Walters

In the summer of 1798, the United States found itself in a “quasi war” with France, producing quite a bit of hysteria across the country. War seemed assured. Using the situation as an excuse to go after their political opponents, the Federalists in Congress passed four bills, collectively known as the Alien and Sedition Acts. Signed by President John Adams, the real purpose of the laws was to weaken Jeffersonian Republican opposition and punish political opponents of the administration, particularly newspaper editors who criticized the government. Of this we can be certain, since most of the bills contained a sunset provision, allowing them to expire after the 1800 presidential election, when they would no longer be needed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.